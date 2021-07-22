Mercedes kicks off furious electric blitz with 620-mile sports concept

Mercedes-Benz has made known its dedication to electrification in the past, and today it tightens the focus and shows just how dedicated it is. On the way to going 100 percent electric as early as 2030 (*where market conditions allow), the three-pointed star will preview a bright electric future with an energy-dense Vision EQXX concept car capable of traveling 1,000+ kilometers per charge.

Mercedes kicked off Thursday's electrification presentation by stating in clear terms that its near-future plans call for the "full and rapid electrification of products." By next year, it will have BEV options in every segment in which it sells vehicles, and by 2025 it will have BEV alternatives for every model it sells.

Also by 2025, all newly launched vehicle architectures will be electric-only, an effort that will begin with the launch of three pure-electric platforms that same year. The MB.EA platform will underpin medium to large-size electric passenger cars; the AMG.EA will slide under performance electric vehicles; and the VAN.EA will serve vans and other light commercial vehicles.

“The EV shift is picking up speed - especially in the luxury segment," says Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. "The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade."

Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan Mercedes-EQ/Daimler

Before it gets started rolling out a full array of all-electric platforms, Mercedes will preview the future with the Vision EQXX concept. Scheduled to debut in 2022, the concept is being designed to exceed 1,000 km (621 miles) per charge, using a multi-tiered strategy that includes increased energy density and optimized aerodynamics.

Working with experts from Mercedes-Benz's F1 High Performance Powertrain division, the EQXX team is pushing for energy density levels of more than 6 miles (10 km) per kWh at normal highway driving speeds. Mercedes says that the technological advances previewed on the concept will be adapted for possible integration into future electric platforms.

The Vision EQXX will debut in 2022 Mercedes-Benz

To meet the massive battery demands needed for its ambitious electric expansion, Mercedes will build eight Gigafactories with global partners to give it over 200 Gigawatt hours of battery cell capacity. Those factories will be in addition to nine planned factories for building battery systems.

Mercedes says that its next-gen batteries will be standardized for use in 90 percent of its cars and vans while flexible enough to meet the needs of individual customers. The automaker plans to collaborate on the development of a silicon-carbon composite anode and solid-state battery tech toward increasing energy density and decreasing charging times.

Mercedes' plans also call for the acquisition of British axial flux motor and electronics specialist YASA, implementation of a direct sales model, expansion of its 530,000-strong Mercedes me Charge AC/DC network in cooperation with Shell, and reduction of internal combustion and plug-in hybrid investments by 80 percent by 2026 (versus 2019). In total, Mercedes-Benz will invest more than €40 billion (approx. US$47 billion) in battery electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030.

Source: Daimler