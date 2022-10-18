Mercedes EQE e-SUV brings up to 340 miles or 677 hp of AMG power

After revealing its flagship EQS electric SUV earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the mid-tier EQE SUV. A more adventurous multipurpose answer to the EQE sedan, the new E-SUV offers up to 342 miles (550 km) of range managed by an EV-specific navigation system. Those looking for a little extra power and driving thrill can slide into the 677-hp EQE AMG that pushes off from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.4 seconds.

The full-size EQS SUV looks the part of a spacious SUV from outside, but the 191.5-in (486-cm) EQE has the appearance of a smaller hatchback owing to its short hood and arched roofline. Mercedes says that curvy roofline and the flat windshield below it were designed to improve the overall aerodynamics of the E-SUV, helping it to achieve an estimated WLTP range up to 342 miles.

New Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV with 22-in light alloy wheels Mercedes

Mercedes will offer both rear-wheel-drive and 4Matic all-wheel-drive EQE options, with the base EQE 350+ offering 288 hp and 417 lb-ft (215 kW and 565 Nm) at the rear axle. The EQE 350 4Matic and 500 4Matic add a second motor up front and offer 288 hp/564 lb-ft (215 kW/765 Nm) and 402 hp/633 lb-ft (300 kW/858 Nm), respectively.

Those searching out the most power and performance will be looking squarely at the AMG EQE SUV, which debuts alongside the standard models as AMG's first all-electric performance SUV. This model comes exclusively with front and rear motors, offering fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ with 617 hp/701 lb-ft (460 kW/950 Nm) in base trim or 677 hp/738 lb-ft (505 kW/1,001-Nm) when equipped with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

The AMG EQE SUV comes standard with 4Matic+ and has between 617 and 677 hp, depending upon trim and options Mercedes

Other AMG upgrades include active rear-wheel steering, AMG Ride Control+ air suspension and adaptive damping and high-performance braking. Maximum estimated WLTP range on the high-performance AMG models falls between 233 and 292 miles (375 and 470 km).

All EQE SUV models come set up with a four-link front suspension and multi-link rear suspension. Rear-wheel steering and an Airmatic air suspension with adjustable damping are available optionally on the non-AMG EQE SUV. 4Matic models come with an off-road drive mode setting, along with the standard eco, comfort, sport and individual mode set.

Dual-motor 4Matic AWD EQE SUV models come with an "off-road" option as part of their driving mode selector Mercedes

Standard EQE SUV driver-assistance tech includes active brake assist, active lane keeping, and parking package with surround view. The optional driver assistance package adds a host of additional features, including active steering assist and active lane change assist. The available digital lighting package allows the car to project warnings and auxiliary markers onto the road ahead.

The EQE SUV's Navigation with Electric Intelligence system puts charging stations into the formula for planning the quickest route to the destination, further accounting for changing factors like traffic and driving style. It also estimates the cost of charging at particular stops.

The EQE SUV is available with Mercedes' full-width MBUX Hyperscreen, which combines digital instruments, a central infotainment screen and a passenger-side screen into one Mercedes

The available MBUX Hyperscreen combines three digital displays into a seamless digital dashboard stretching door to door, while the available Burmester sound system delivers immersive 360-degree audio with Dolby Atmos and Apple Music Spatial Audio.

Mercedes will begin EQE production in December at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant, where manufacturing on the larger EQS SUV began in August.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

