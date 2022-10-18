© 2022 New Atlas
Microlino electric micro-car family expands to welcome young drivers

By Paul Ridden
October 18, 2022
Microlino electric micro-car family expands to welcome young drivers
Micro Mobility Systems AG has debuted two new Microlino electric bubble cars at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, the Spiaggina (left) and the Lite (right)
1/10
The Lite has been designed to attract younger drivers to the Microlino universe
2/10
The Microlino Lite wears a new color scheme and trim, and will go into production from 2023
3/10
The Lite rocks the same shape and style as other Microlino electric micro cars, but comes with a 6-kW motor for a top speed of 45 km/h
4/10
In some EU regions, drivers as young as 14 will be able to zip around the Microlino Lite without a driving permit
5/10
Designed for zero-emissions driving on a hot sunny day, the Microlino Spiaggina Concept is expected to go into limited production in 2023
6/10
As with the flagship Microlino, the Spiaggina Concept offers some 230 liters of trunk volume, which for this edition benefits from wood flooring
7/10
The Microlino Spiaggina Concept is built to the same specifications as the company's flagship model, but should be lighter as it doesn't have windows to the sides or rear and comes with a striped canvas roof
8/10
The blue/white color scheme flows through to the interior, which benefits from waterproof materials and wood flooring
9/10
Deliveries of the limited-edition Pioneer Series Microlinos have started, with one of the first recipients being Marco Bizzarri, CEO of Gucci
10/10
As the first Pioneer Series electric bubble cars roll into the garages of early backers, Micro Mobility Systems AG has debuted two new variants at the Paris Motor Show. The Microlino Lite is aimed at fun-loving younger drivers, while the Spiaggina Concept is designed for holiday hotspots.

The first Isetta-inspired Microlino EV prototype was revealed at 2016's Geneva Motor Show, but hit a road block as production neared and underwent a retro-modern redesign in 2020. One became three with the launch of the series editions, and now production of 999 Pioneer Series vehicles is well underway, and some of the first customers to receive one have included the CEO of Gucci, Marco Bizzarri, and Zurich restaurateur Michel Péclard.

Like the Mobilize Duo (Twizy) 45, the Microlino Lite will drive out as a light quadricycle under the EU's L6e classification, which will limit the motor to 6 kW for a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph) and mean that in certain jurisdictions drivers over the age of 14 won't need a license.

"With the Microlino Lite we wanted to provide even more people access to sustainable mobility solutions," said company co-founder, Oliver Ouboter. "There are more and more people without a driving license that still want to travel weather protected."

The Lite has been designed to attract younger drivers to the Microlino universe

Described as a close-to-production study, the two-passenger vehicle has been penciled in for production next year at a cheaper price point to its more capable siblings. It retains many of the features of other Microlinos – such as the front-opening door, side mirror/headlight modules, small cargo trunk, and excellent maneuverability – but comes with a glossy black trim instead of the full-width LED infinity lighting, sports a black front bumper and wears a new color scheme.

The Spiaggina Concept jumps right back up to L7e classification, and appears to be a design overhaul inspired by small cars from the 1960s, such as the Fiat 600 Jolly and the Citroën Mehari.

"The Microlino Spiaggina Concept was a fun idea we’ve toyed with already years ago that now finally became a reality," explained Outober. "It will be the most stylish vehicle for Europe’s summer destinations like Portofino, St.Tropez or Ibiza."

The interior has been treated to a playful blue/white color scheme, with wave stitching on the seating, fully waterproof materials, and wood flooring in the cabin and trunk. It features a striped canvas roof and lacks windows to the sides and rear to allow occupants the benefit of a gentle breeze while driving along on a hot sunny day.

The Microlino Spiaggina Concept is built to the same specifications as the company's flagship model, but should be lighter as it doesn't have windows to the sides or rear and comes with a striped canvas roof

Micro Mobility Systems AG anticipates that limited production will start in time for next year's Northern Hemisphere summer, and the company confirmed to us that this edition will sport a 12.5-kW (19-kW peak) motor for 89 Nm (65.6 lb.ft) of torque and a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph). The company's Oliver Ouboter revealed that the Spiaggina will likely be offered in two battery configurations: a 10.5-kWh pack for up to 177 km (110 miles) or a 14-kWh flavor for up to 230 km (143 miles).

The company's booth at this week's Paris Motor Show will also host the French debut of the three-wheeled Microletta e-moped first shown in 2020, though production might be some time off as all focus is currently on getting Microlinos to eager reservation holders. Deliveries of Microlino electric bubble cars in EU countries are expected to start in 2023.

Source: Microlino

