Next-gen Mini Cooper electric gets refreshed design, more range

BMW is aiming to only roll out electric Minis by 2030, and though previous efforts have oozed fun-loving style they have lacked in the performance and range departments. Things are looking up for the electrified go-kart, as the new next generation Mini Cooper is announced.

"In the fifth generation of the Mini Cooper, we combine the traditional Mini DNA with innovative, future-oriented technology while enabling locally emission-free driving fun that is typical of Mini," said the company's Stefanie Wurst.

The 3-door city car has been treated to its own urban identity for this outing, with a less-is-more approach that nevertheless remains true to the iconic Mini design. Key to the new "distinct and sporty look" is a revised front grille that gains a few more angles, silver replaces chrome for exterior accenting, the vehicle's rear has been reshaped for a more powerful dynamic, daytime-running lights can be optioned with three adjustable signatures, and an increased track width and wheelbase are said to make for "excellent driving dynamics."

Mini is calling the new design language "charismatic simplicity" BMW

The vehicle's new powertrain is available in two variants. The Cooper E features a 135-kW (184-hp) motor for 290 Nm (214 lb.ft) of torque and a sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds. The 40.7-kWh battery offers 305 km (189.5 miles) of WLTP range per charge, and DC fast-charging at up to 75 kW is supported for a top up to 80% capacity in 30 minutes.

The Cooper SE gains a 160-kW (218-hp) motor to bump the torque to 330 Nm (243 lb.ft) for a faster standstill to 100-km/h time of 6.7 seconds. This flavor should also drive farther between top-ups, thanks to the 54.2-kWh battery offering a maximum WLTP range of 402 km (250 miles). Again, DC fast-charging is supported but this time up to 95 kW.

A suite of 12 ultrasonic sensors and four vision cameras can help automate parking. And the driver can tap into the power of a smartphone for a virtual key, which will automatically unlock the doors while also triggering a "welcome projection" from the front and rear lights on approach.

The round OLED display serves as a digital instrument cluster and entertainment hub BMW

Inside, a circular OLED display at the center of the dash serves as a digital instrument cluster, with access to navigation, entertainment and the like also available as well as a "personal assistant" in the form of an animated car or a playful pooch named Spike that can be summoned by voice prompts. The compact electric can also be configured with a head-up display that puts relevant info in front of the driver.

Mini has included a bunch of Experience Modes "for tailored driving fun" – such as Go-Kart mode for tweaking steering response and traction control, while a Green mode aims to extend the distance between charges.

Pricing and availability has not been revealed at this time, but there's more info available via the source link below.

Source: BMW