The Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator is limited to just 250 vehicles

Mopar has revealed its customized, limited-production 2024 Jeep Gladiator pickup. And the parts and accessories arm of Stellantis only plans to make 250 of them, exclusively for the US market.

Arriving at Jeep dealers now, the Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator is a showcase of the customization and factory upgrade accessories available for Jeep's pickup truck. Many of the add-ons are largely aesthetic, but there are a few functional changes as well.

Starting with a Gladiator Rubicon, the simple, off-the-shelf modifications include a triple-hoop grille guard, spray-on bedliner, tri-fold hard tonneau cover, and all-weather floor mats. Plus the tube-door replacement and door-off mirror kit – hot items among Jeep owners.

Exclusives to the Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator, beyond some trim pieces, are an owner's kit and JPP tool kit. The owner's kit includes a certificate of authenticity, a rendering of the vehicle by Mopar designers, and a few other doo-dads. The JPP tool kit comes in a gift box and includes dedicated tool pockets for the various "remove this for coolness factor and fun" tools that make a Jeep a Jeep.

Bigger changes happen underneath the vehicle, shaping up as a two-inch lift kit with Bilstein shocks for better ground clearance and accommodation for larger tires. If readers remember my off-road test of the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, I found it to be lacking in breakover clearance, which would be remedied with this lift. To go with the lift, beadlock-capable wheels and a lock ring kit were also added to this Mopar version of the Gladiator.

Retail price, before any potential (and likely) dealership markups, is US$70,295 plus delivery.

Source: Stellantis