© 2024 New Atlas
Automotive

The Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator is limited to just 250 vehicles

By Aaron Turpen
June 05, 2024
The Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator is limited to just 250 vehicles
Mopar ‘24 Jeep® Gladiator
The Mopar ‘24 Jeep Gladiator has a host of cosmetic and functional changes
View 3 Images
Mopar ‘24 Jeep® Gladiator
1/3
The Mopar ‘24 Jeep Gladiator has a host of cosmetic and functional changes
Only 250 of the Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator are going to be produced, all to be sold in the US market
2/3
Only 250 of the Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator are going to be produced, all to be sold in the US market
Beyond the cosmetic changes, some functional upgrades on the Mopar ‘24 Jeep Gladiator include a suspension lift and beadlock-capable wheels
3/3
Beyond the cosmetic changes, some functional upgrades on the Mopar ‘24 Jeep Gladiator include a suspension lift and beadlock-capable wheels
View gallery - 3 images

Mopar has revealed its customized, limited-production 2024 Jeep Gladiator pickup. And the parts and accessories arm of Stellantis only plans to make 250 of them, exclusively for the US market.

Arriving at Jeep dealers now, the Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator is a showcase of the customization and factory upgrade accessories available for Jeep's pickup truck. Many of the add-ons are largely aesthetic, but there are a few functional changes as well.

Starting with a Gladiator Rubicon, the simple, off-the-shelf modifications include a triple-hoop grille guard, spray-on bedliner, tri-fold hard tonneau cover, and all-weather floor mats. Plus the tube-door replacement and door-off mirror kit – hot items among Jeep owners.

Exclusives to the Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator, beyond some trim pieces, are an owner's kit and JPP tool kit. The owner's kit includes a certificate of authenticity, a rendering of the vehicle by Mopar designers, and a few other doo-dads. The JPP tool kit comes in a gift box and includes dedicated tool pockets for the various "remove this for coolness factor and fun" tools that make a Jeep a Jeep.

Bigger changes happen underneath the vehicle, shaping up as a two-inch lift kit with Bilstein shocks for better ground clearance and accommodation for larger tires. If readers remember my off-road test of the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, I found it to be lacking in breakover clearance, which would be remedied with this lift. To go with the lift, beadlock-capable wheels and a lock ring kit were also added to this Mopar version of the Gladiator.

Retail price, before any potential (and likely) dealership markups, is US$70,295 plus delivery.

Source: Stellantis

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

AutomotiveJeepMoparTruckPickupstellantis
No comments
Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!