Morgan explores electric future with XP-1 three-wheeler prototype

By Paul Ridden
December 06, 2023
Veteran Brit sports car maker Morgan has revealed a tasty electric three-wheel roadster prototype called the XP-1 that's been designed as the rolling test bed for the development of all future Morgan electrics.

The XP-1 has been introduced as an experimental prototype, a test mule on which future electric sports cars will be based. And it's not the first time Morgan has hinted at an electric future. The gorgeous Plus E made its public debut in Geneva way back in 2012, which was followed by the appearance of an EV3 roadster at the 2015 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Like the EV3, the latest prototype is also a three-wheeled, two-seat road rocket, but is based on the monocoque chassis of the company's Super 3 – which was launched last year and recently made its US debut at Long Island's Bridge Golf Club.

Though specs are likely to change as the project evolves, the platform is reported to currently feature a 100-kW motor housed in the central tunnel that's capable of producing 340 Nm (250 lb.ft) of torque. The 33-kWh battery is reckoned good for about 150 miles (240 km) of per-charge cruising range, and the prototype is CCS-enabled for fast-charging support as well as bi-directional charging.

The XP-1 prototype is built around the monocoque chassis of the petrol-driven Super 3 three-wheel roadster
The XP-1 prototype is built around the monocoque chassis of the petrol-driven Super 3 three-wheel roadster

It sports an external battery status indicator around the front cowl, is said to be the first Morgan to come with an electronic parking brake, and has been treated to a redesigned front end for a 33% reduction in drag, which should lead to improved range and efficiency, along with aerodynamic wheel trims. Morgan says that the "XP-1’s weight is comparable to that of the production car it is based on."

The vehicle's central digital display is intended to cater for UI development at this stage, so is somewhat rough and ready a the moment but shows key metrics such as remaining charge, estimated range, speed and sensor data.

The front end has been redesigned for improved aerodynamic efficiency
The front end has been redesigned for improved aerodynamic efficiency

The XP-1 has been in development for the last 12 months, and is scheduled to undergo extensive testing and tweaking over the next 18-24 months. It's not intended for production itself, but will serve as a rolling lab for electrification development and a training platform for the company's workforce.

"As we embark on our electric journey, this prototype will become a focal point of the engineering and design process, providing a wealth of insight and helping to build up our in-house EV capability," said company CTO, Matt Hole. "We are in no doubt that we can ensure future electric Morgan sports cars retain the core appeal of our current range, meaning they are fun to drive, lightweight, handcrafted and bespoke. We will be relentless in our pursuit of preserving these characteristics for our customers for generations to come."

The video below has more.

Meet XP-1, Morgan's Electric Experimental Prototype

Source: Morgan Motor

