© 2019 New Atlas
Automotive

Morris JE van among the most adorable electric vehicles this lifetime

By C.C. Weiss
November 14, 2019
Morris JE van among the most a...
Two-tone paint, a split windshield and hoodless body ... Morris beats Volkswagen to the electric classic van revival punch
Two-tone paint, a split windshield and hoodless body ... Morris beats Volkswagen to the electric classic van revival punch
View 12 Images
The original Morris J-type inspired the all-new JE electric van from the recently-revived Morris Commercial
1/12
The original Morris J-type inspired the all-new JE electric van from the recently-revived Morris Commercial
Two-tone paint, a split windshield and hoodless body ... Morris beats Volkswagen to the electric classic van revival punch
2/12
Two-tone paint, a split windshield and hoodless body ... Morris beats Volkswagen to the electric classic van revival punch
The new JE has a cleaner, more modern profile than the original J-type
3/12
The new JE has a cleaner, more modern profile than the original J-type
With light carbon fiber design, Morris keeps body weight down so the JE can carry a full tonne of payload
4/12
With light carbon fiber design, Morris keeps body weight down so the JE can carry a full tonne of payload
Morris hasn't announced all the specs just yet, but it estimates the JE will be able to travel for about 200 miles per charge
5/12
Morris hasn't announced all the specs just yet, but it estimates the JE will be able to travel for about 200 miles per charge
Morris revealed the JE this week in London
6/12
Morris revealed the JE this week in London
Though modernized, the JE definitely ties closely with the original J-type's styling
7/12
Though modernized, the JE definitely ties closely with the original J-type's styling
The round hood with gentle spine is a particular highlight, giving the JE a distinctive look compared to the hard-lined boxes that dominate the van market
8/12
The round hood with gentle spine is a particular highlight, giving the JE a distinctive look compared to the hard-lined boxes that dominate the van market
A greener breed of work van
9/12
A greener breed of work van
That grille needs to be used for something, right?
10/12
That grille needs to be used for something, right?
The Morris JE electric van, in all its quirky glory
11/12
The Morris JE electric van, in all its quirky glory
A very stylish interior pairs with the blue-and-cream exterior for serious pop
12/12
A very stylish interior pairs with the blue-and-cream exterior for serious pop

We knew the all-electric Morris J-type redux was going to be cool, but we weren't quite prepared for just how much we want to pinch its chubby little fenders. Combine those fenders with the buttery-smooth, arched roof, body-color wheels, beady headlights and creased windshield, and you have a van that's delightfully British retro. Below its mid 20th century-influenced skin, the JE packs a cutting-edge electric powertrain and modular chassis that could lead to additional variants, including a pickup truck and camper van. Yes, please.

Rather than simply recreate the original J-type, a van it likens to the Mini and Land Rover Defender in terms of legendary Britishness, Morris Commercial reimagines the classic as a proper modern-day light commercial vehicle, pulling out creases and rounding corners with ultralight carbon fiber construction.

The pear-shaped grille is there, but not quite so large and a little smoother than the original. The split windshield is also subtler, an off-color crease rising to a slight spine that splits the rounded roof. The profile is cleaner, the inset sliding curbside door replaced by a flush combination of front passenger door and sliding rear cabin door. The fenders and headlamps are as distinctive as ever, but more cleanly integrated into the greater body aesthetic.

The Morris JE electric van, in all its quirky glory
The Morris JE electric van, in all its quirky glory

The original Morris J-type relied on a forward-control engine layout for its hoodless front-end and tiny overhang, but the new JE steps into the present with a decentralized electric powertrain. Power is supplied by a lithium-ion battery offering up to 200 miles (322 km) of range with help from the lightweight carbon fiber design.

Morris believes the JE will quickly find a passionate customer base among companies looking to stand out from the pack with a unique, eco-friendly promotional or utility van. The 2.5-tonne van offers a payload of 1 tonne (2,200 lb), with 5.5 cu m (194 cu ft) of storage accessed straight through the rear double doors.

A very stylish interior pairs with the blue-and-cream exterior for serious pop
A very stylish interior pairs with the blue-and-cream exterior for serious pop

Morris debuted the JE on Tuesday at The Design Museum in London. It plans to begin production in late 2021, selling the JE for a base price of £60,000 (approx. US$77,275). About those other body styles, Morris says: "The vehicle benefits from a lightweight, modular chassis, making it highly adaptable for future derivatives, such as a pickup, minibus or camper van." It also vows to never produce an ICE-based vehicle, so any future models will also be electrified.

$60K plus the cost of conversion might be a bit rich in a market that sells sweet camper vans like the Le-Tour for under £35,000, but the JE certainly would make a stylish, little pop-top with the ability to glamp up the campsite by using extra battery power for accessories like TVs and electric cooking appliances.

Source: Morris Commercial

Tags

AutomotiveVanElectric Vehicles
C.C. Weiss
Chris Weiss joined the New Atlas team in 2011 while following the simple, sage advice of his father - “If you do something you love, it won’t really be work.” That something has included chasing up the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and cutting edge technology from home and abroad. Chris serves as the automotive and campers editor at New Atlas, where he also covers yachts, outdoor gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
1 comment
Spud Murphy
Price is off the planet, this seems like a missed opportunity. If they could have made it for half the price and mass produced it, it probably would have sold very well. As it is, only the well-heeled retro-trendoids will be in the market for this thing, and maybe advertising companies who want something a bit interesting.
Latest Stories
Load More