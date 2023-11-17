New 2025 Subaru Forester unveiled in LA

Subaru pulled the covers off an all-new Forester sport utility at AutoMobility LA, the pre-show to the LA Auto Show. The new Forester features new exterior and interior designs and improved chassis components. The 2025 Forester will be in dealerships in North America in the spring of 2024.

Highlights of the new sixth-generation Forester include Subaru staples such as standard all-wheel drive, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, and a 2.5-liter Boxer engine. Available is an 11.6-inch tablet-like infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new exterior look is similar to the Forester's previous generation. A flattened hood, more rounded rear hatch, and less accentuated grille are the most discernable changes. Other changes aren't as obvious, focusing on functional aerodynamics improvements and accommodations for changes in chassis design for better structure and safety.

Still on the Subaru Global Platform (SGP), the 2025 Forester is the first model to show improvements to the SGP. Ten percent more torsional rigidity was added with a full inner frame construction and stronger welding techniques. These, along with more structural adhesive, also contribute to weight losses for the structure, all coming together to improve ride dynamics and less noise and vibration.

Software improvements to Subaru's EyeSight system allow it to operate more smoothly, the automaker says. Its reactions are quicker and its range of operating conditions is broader. EyeSight now has a broader field of view. The addition of an electric brake booster also improves braking response. A key improvement for EyeSight is the ability to detect pedestrians and cyclists sooner.

The same 2.5-liter Boxer and CVT found in previous models is still powering the 2025 Subaru Forester Subaru

Additional safety upgrades include, for the first time on a Subaru, Emergency Stop Assist activating if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while using Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control. This is a new standard safety feature for the 2025 Forester that will stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors. Subaru's Starlink system will then place a phone call to emergency services.

The new Subaru Forester's interior is improved with more comfortable and sustainable seating, more technology, and a larger cargo space. The rear seats are 60/40 split and, when folded, bring a total of 74.4 cubic feet (2,107 L) of cargo space. Previously available, but now updated, is a large, 11.6-inch tablet-like infotainment screen for the Forester. Navigation is voice-activated via what3words and TomTom. The base option touchscreen remains a 7-inch system.

Subaru has changed the climate system to focus on seating areas rather than the whole cabin. This is designed to both improve comfort response and efficiency by reducing the climate system's load on the engine.

Powering the 2025 Subaru Forester is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Boxer (opposed-piston) engine. This produces 180 horsepower (132 kW) to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). This powertrain is largely unchanged from the previous generation and is found in most Subaru models.

Subaru has promised pricing, EPA efficiency numbers, and other details closer to the 2025 Forester's launch in spring of 2024.

Source: Subaru