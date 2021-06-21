Pictorial: Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance (aka Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance)

America’s automotive passion is proving as relentless and innovative as its technological initiative, as evidenced by the transformation of the traditional Father’s Day Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance into the inaugural Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance yesterday, June 20.

The Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance was alternately led by two cars, from Rodeo’s Drive’s own Autovolt and O’Gara Coach, the Beverly Hills dealer for McLaren, Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Rolls-Royce, Genesis, Pininfarina and, gasp, Rimac. One was a McLaren Speedtail, which is arguably the most visually arresting automobile on the planet, and the other was Autovolt’s Lamborghini Sian, which is the main reason the Speedtail gets an argument over that previous statement. The Sian, which can be regularly seen parked on Rodea Drive, boasts 819 hp, a V12 engine, a 48-volt 34 hp electric motor fed by a bank of supercapacitors and a sticker price of US$2,600,000 before you start looking at putting air in the tires. Loz Blain has written up this technological tour-de-force twice (here and here) and is currently trying to think of an excuse for a third attempt.

By turning the usual static display of automotive treasures into a moving display of automotive art, the integrity of the Father’s Day tradition was maintained with a view to returning to the Rodeo Drive Concours in 2022.

Preparations and final briefing prior to getting the 2021 Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance underway at the Petersen Automotive Museum Kahn Media

“The Tour allowed us to find a socially distanced alternative to the much-loved Concours and reconnect with the community after an incredibly trying year, all while supporting our local first responders,” said event founder Bruce Meyer.

The Lancia Stratos HF Zero prototype became a star in its own right when it debuted at the 1970 Turin Motor Show, standing just 33 inches tall but creating a global stir with newspapers, magazines and television across the globe featuring the otherworldly concept car. The one-off prototype was sold by RM-Sotheby’s a decade ago for €761,600 (more than US $1 million), and Bertone itself has deigned it one of its "10 masterpieces," a distinction shared with icons like the Lamborghini Miura and Countach. The car is now part of the XJ Wang Collection from New York.

The parade began at the Petersen Automotive Museum, traveling up Wilshire Boulevard, through Beverly Hills, up Beverly Drive to the Beverly Hills Hotel and down Rodeo Drive.

The special event benefited both the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association and the Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association, non-profit charities that provide assistance to first responders injured in the line of duty, maintain scholarship funds for their children and provide other support.

Event founder Bruce Meyer chauffeurs Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti in the 2021 Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance in his 1929 Bentley 4½ Litre Tourer. Rivetti has 51 years of service in law enforcement behind him.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the turn-out for the first-ever Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance,” said Meyer. “I would call the display of cars ‘show-stopping’ but for the first time in the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance’s 25-year history, the show was moving!”