Cute electric bubble car gets official pricing ahead of imminent production

Following the launch of the limited-edition Pioneer Series electric micro car last month, Micro Mobility Systems AG has now opened up an online configuration tool to Microlino reservation holders and confirmed pricing.

The road to production of the Microlino electric bubble car began with a very Isetta-looking all-electric design at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. This version didn't reach production, but underwent a retro-modern redesign in 2020 in collaboration with thousands of reservation holders.

Three Microlino 2.0 series editions were announced last year, followed most recently by the launch of the first 999 vehicles to go into production at the company's dedication manufacturing facility in Turin, Italy.

The first Pioneer Series micro cars – though the Microlino is technically classed as a L6e/L7e quadricycle in Europe – are being made available to Swiss customers, who are now being invited to put down a deposit of CHF 500 and access an online configurator to confirm options. The final price for this initial production run has been set at CHF 20,990.

The Pioneer Series Microlino L7e vehicles are available with a 10.5-kWh battery pack for up to 177 km of per-charge driving, and come in either Torino Aluminum (shown) or Atlantis Blue Micro Mobility Systems AG

"Despite the challenges in the worldwide supply chain and a multiplication in prices of certain raw materials and doubling in battery prices, we are satisfied to launch a premium and unique light electric vehicle at an affordable price," said company co-founder, Merlin Outober.

As detailed previously, they will each come with a 12.5-kW motor and 10.5-kWh battery for a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) and a per-charge range of up to 177 km (110 miles). Series color options are Torino Aluminum and Atlantis Blue, a sunroof is included, as well as portable Bluetooth speakers. And Micro has even opted to include an original Micro kickscooter in the trunk of each numbered model.

A bunch of test-drive events will be announced at the end of this month, ahead of the first deliveries to Swiss customers during the local summer.

A limited run of 999 Pioneer Series Microlino micro cars will be produced, a number chosen in honor of Micro Mobility Systems being founded in 1999 Micro Mobility Systems AG

For customers outside of Switzerland, reservations can be made without making a deposit just yet and access to the configurator is available now. Germany and Italy are expected to be the next markets open for business in Q4 of this year, followed by the rest of the EU in 2023.

Once production proper begins, the Microlino will be available with 6-, 10.5- or 14-kWh battery packs and prices will start from CHF 14,990 including taxes or roughly €12,500 excluding VAT. The Dolce and Competizione editions will be first with a production window of Q4 2022/Q1 2023, with the Urban model due for release in Q2 2023.

"The demand that we see is huge and we are considering increasing our capacity even further in the future, "said co-founder Oliver Outober. "For this year, we focus on quality, not quantity."

