© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

Pössl moves on up with small, ultra-versatile Mercedes 4x4 camper van

By C.C. Weiss
August 05, 2020
Pössl moves on up with small, ...
It appears both the Campstar and Vanstar will be small family camper vans with pop-up roof
It appears both the Campstar and Vanstar will be available as small family camper vans with pop-up roofs
View 20 Images
Pössl teases a new line of V-Class "Star" campers with a swing-out indoor/outdoor kitchen
1/20
Pössl teases a new line of V-Class "Star" campers with a swing-out indoor/outdoor kitchen
The Campstar and Vanstar promise to be upscale, versatile pop-up camper vans
2/20
The Campstar and Vanstar promise to be upscale, versatile pop-up camper vans
With the new V-Class line, Pössl will add an all-wheel-drive option
3/20
With the new V-Class line, Pössl will add an all-wheel-drive option
Pössl shows a fold-down induction cooktop that could be a part of a Vanstar light kitchen
4/20
Pössl shows a fold-down induction cooktop that could be a part of a Vanstar light kitchen
Pössl certainly has the Campstar logo figured out
5/20
Pössl certainly has the Campstar logo figured out
It appears both the Campstar and Vanstar will be small family camper vans with pop-up roof
6/20
It appears both the Campstar and Vanstar will be available as small family camper vans with pop-up roofs
For years, the Pössl Campster has roamed the world as one of the most versatile little camper vans out there
7/20
For years, the Pössl Campster has roamed the world as one of the most versatile little camper vans out there
The Campster features a removable kitchen
8/20
The Campster features a removable kitchen
The Campster's floor rails make its removable, reconfigurable hardware possible
9/20
The Campster's floor rails make its removable, reconfigurable hardware possible
The Campster sleeps up to four people
10/20
The Campster sleeps up to four people
The Pössl Campster's kitchen can be removed to free up space; it's not clear if the Campstar will have the same capability
11/20
The Pössl Campster's kitchen can be removed to free up space; it's not clear if the Campstar will have the same capability
Vanster buyers have a laundry list of automotive options, including choosing a Citroën SpaceTourer or Jumpy Kombi as the base vehicle
12/20
Vanster buyers have a laundry list of automotive options, including choosing a Citroën SpaceTourer or Jumpy Kombi as the base vehicle
From eight seats, to camper van, to empty cargo van ... the layouts of the SpaceTourer Vanster
13/20
From eight seats, to camper van, to empty cargo van ... the layouts of the SpaceTourer Vanster
The Pössl Vanster debuts at the 2019 Caravan Salon
14/20
The Pössl Vanster debuts at the 2019 Caravan Salon
One of the coolest features of the Vanster is how the kitchen can be used inside and set up as an L with plenty of work space
15/20
One of the coolest features of the Vanster is how the kitchen can be used inside and set up as an L with plenty of work space
The many possible layouts of the Jumpy Kombi-based Pössl Vanster
16/20
The many possible layouts of the Jumpy Kombi-based Pössl Vanster
Another handy aspect of the Vanster: dual sliding doors
17/20
Another handy aspect of the Vanster: dual sliding doors
Campbox kitchen neatly packed at the Vanster's 2019 Caravan Salon debut
18/20
Campbox kitchen neatly packed at the Vanster's 2019 Caravan Salon debut
Every Vanster comes standard with a pop-up sleeper roof
19/20
Every Vanster comes standard with a pop-up sleeper roof
The Citroën SpaceTourer-based Campster offers multiple configurations for work, play and everyday
20/20
The Citroën SpaceTourer-based Campster offers multiple configurations for work, play and everyday
View gallery - 20 images

With its Campster and Vanster, Germany's Pössl already offers two of the most versatile camper vans on the road, vans optimized for morphing between everyday driving, gear-hauling and camping configurations. Now it's bringing that versatility home to Germany by basing a new pair of campers on Mercedes' midsize V-Class and Vito. Not only will the new Mercedes "Stars" of Pössl's lineup offer a little upmarket flair over their Citroën half-siblings, they'll bring the option of all-wheel drive to the multifunctional van family.

Pössl recently teased the all-new V-Class-based Campstar and Vito Tourer Pro-based Vanstar, both of which will launch for the 2021 model year. It confirmed that Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive with 9G-Tronic transmission will be available, bringing an always-coveted all-terrain option to Pössl's clever multipurpose camper van line. The Citroën-based Campster and Vanster models do not have an AWD option.

Pössl teases a new line of V-Class "Star" campers with a swing-out indoor/outdoor kitchen
Pössl teases a new line of V-Class "Star" campers with a swing-out indoor/outdoor kitchen

Both Campstar and Vanstar vans are currently prototypes, but Pössl has revealed a few important details through its photos. Like the Campster and Vanster, the Star line will include at least one indoor/outdoor kitchen. Likely part of the Campstar van package, the kitchen appears to stay attached to the van while swinging out the sliding door for outdoor use. It's not clear if it also removes completely, which is a big component of the Citroën Campster's versatility that opens the van up with a near-empty cargo floor that can also accommodate a total of seven seats. Either way, the Star swing-out kitchen should make outdoor camp cooking a little quicker and more seamless than a fully removable kitchen.

Whether or not the Star line has all the floor rail flexibility of the Campster, the little piece of floor rail captured in the photo below suggests the Star vans will maintain at least some of that signature modularity. The photo also shows a single-burner induction cooktop on a small folding shelf in the rear of the van. That might seem redundant after looking over the full indoor/outdoor kitchen block above, but we'd guess it's a part of a lighter kitchen option for the Vanstar. When it launched the Vanster sleeper van last year, Pössl introduced an optional self-contained "Campbox" tailgate kitchen for those looking to add cooking capabilities.

Pössl shows a fold-down induction cooktop that could be a part of a Vanstar light kitchen
Pössl shows a fold-down induction cooktop that could be a part of a Vanstar light kitchen

Photos also show both Campstar and Vanstar vans with pop-up roofs, meaning they're almost certainly four-sleeper family campers with one folding bed in the cabin and a second bed in the roof.

We'll have to wait for the full premiere for further details, but looking at the many faces of the Campster and Vanster provides a clue of just how versatile the Mercedes Star models could be. The only permanent piece of camper equipment in the Campster is the rear wardrobe with electrical hardware and cool box compartment. The sidewall kitchen removes completely via the floor rails to leave a near-empty cabin that can be used for cargo or filled with one or two rows of rear seats for up to seven passengers. For camping, the two-seat rear bench folds down into a two-person bed.

The Citroën SpaceTourer-based Campster offers multiple configurations for work, play and everyday
The Citroën SpaceTourer-based Campster offers multiple configurations for work, play and everyday

The Vanster loses the rear wardrobe and side kitchen but gains the option of removable tailgate kitchen mentioned earlier. This makes it a simpler sleeper van but also gives it space for two three-seat rear rows, accommodating up to eight in passenger configuration.

Pössl says that it will release all the Campstar/Vanstar information by the end of the year before launching the models in 2021.

Source: Pössl

View gallery - 20 images

Tags

AutomotiveCampervanMotorhomesMotorhomeCampingOutdoorsMercedesMercedes-Benz
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More