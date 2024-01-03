© 2024 New Atlas
Automotive

Upcoming Taycan becomes fastest Porsche EV at Nürburgring

By Paul Ridden
January 03, 2024
Upcoming Taycan becomes fastest Porsche EV at Nürburgring
An official lap time of 7:07:55 puts the pre-series Taycan just a couple of seconds behind the Rimac Nevera
An official lap time of 7:07:55 puts the pre-series Taycan just a couple of seconds behind the Rimac Nevera
View 5 Images
An official lap time of 7:07:55 puts the pre-series Taycan just a couple of seconds behind the Rimac Nevera
1/5
An official lap time of 7:07:55 puts the pre-series Taycan just a couple of seconds behind the Rimac Nevera
Porsche development driver Lars Kern was behind the wheel of the pre-series Taycan, shaving 26 seconds off the lap time he set in 2022 with the Taycan Turbo S Sport electric sedan
2/5
Porsche development driver Lars Kern was behind the wheel of the pre-series Taycan, shaving 26 seconds off the lap time he set in 2022 with the Taycan Turbo S Sport electric sedan
"For safety reasons, the test car was equipped with the legally prescribed roll cage, along with racing bucket seats," reports Porsche
3/5
"For safety reasons, the test car was equipped with the legally prescribed roll cage, along with racing bucket seats," reports Porsche
The prototype features a revised front end and huge rear wing
4/5
The prototype features a revised front end and huge rear wing
The pre-series Taycan is expected to wear the Turbo GT badge when it enters production
5/5
The pre-series Taycan is expected to wear the Turbo GT badge when it enters production
View gallery - 5 images

Porsche has taken a performance prototype of a pre-series Taycan electric sports sedan to the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany, where it shaved a monstrous 26 seconds off the lap time of a previous visitor, a Taycan Turbo S Sport.

The upcoming performance variant is widely expected to wear Turbo GT badging, and the prototype that recently zipped around the 20.8-km Nordschleife loop has recorded an official lap time of 7:07:55.

That's just a couple of seconds short of snatching last year's astonishing record set by the Rimac Nevera, but 18 seconds quicker than a Tesla Model S Plaid and some 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S Sport's effort in August 2022 – which had the same driver at the wheel, Lars Kern.

"For safety reasons, the test car was equipped with the legally prescribed roll cage, along with racing bucket seats," reports Porsche
"For safety reasons, the test car was equipped with the legally prescribed roll cage, along with racing bucket seats," reports Porsche

"Twenty-six seconds is half an eternity in motorsport," said head of the Taycan model line, Kevin Giek. "Lars’ lap time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nordschleife is sensational, putting the Taycan in the same league as electric hypercars. And the impressive thing about it is that over several laps, Lars clocked almost exactly the same time."

The prototype, which was fitted with a roll cage and bucket seats per legal requirements, is reported to have been "a good 25 km/h faster heading into the Schwedenkreuz" than the Taycan before it, which "put the distance between the pre-series Taycan and the current Turbo S at more than 1.3 kilometers."

A video of the complete lap from onboard cameras is promised for March. Porsche has yet to confirm the production schedule for the new Taycan.

Source: Porsche

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AutomotiveNurburgringPorscheElectric Vehicles
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!