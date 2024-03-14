Remote camper amplifies space via "cyber shower" & swivel sleeper seat

Camper van specialist Remote Vans is growing its footprint with a brand-new production facility and three-model lineup of Mercedes Sprinter 144 AWD campers. The builder steps beyond the ordinary, innovating much of its own hardware to reflect its founders' overlanding, digitally nomadic roots.

Its entire lineup of vans combines cutting-edge standard tech features like Starlink satellite internet and a loaded lithium electrical system with clever space-optimizing solutions that include a legless split-mattress Murphy bed, 90-degree swivel seat-sofa-bed and collapsible shower with recirculation system.

It's only March, but it's already been a huge year for Cincinnati-based Remote Vans. The company kicked things off in January by moving to a new 30,000-sq-ft (2,787-sq-m) manufacturing facility, from the historic Over-the-Rhine brewery building it called home since its founding in 2021. The new facility brings the extra space needed to scale production to meet demand and includes an assembly line for up to 20 vans at a time.

A peek into Remote's new 30K sq ft production facility Remote Vans

This month, Remote announced the launch of its three-model 2024 lineup. It's refined its interior design from past conversions, giving the flagship Aegis, mid-level Oasis and entry Friday series a shared floor plan ready to camp anywhere from a cushy full hookup site to a patch of tundra days away from the nearest grid junction.

So what the hell's a cyber shower, anyway? We're not entirely sure how the "cyber" works into the equation beyond being a topical buzzword, but the design might just be the most efficient shower on the open road. Remote calls it the industry's first recirculating shower system and says it provides the type of long, steamy shower you'd enjoy at home, this time in primitive wild lands miles away from home.

It's designed to deliver 10+ minute showers using (and reusing) only 3.5 gallons (13 L) of water out of the 35-gal (132.5-L) fresh water tank. Compare that to the 1.5 to 2.5 gallons (5.7 to 9.5 L) per minute you could be dumping down the drain in a regular RV shower, and that's a nice consumption reduction for better off-grid living.

This picture of the Oasis camper van better shows the shower curtain meeting the floor plan box below Remote Vans

As has become more and more popular in camper van designs, Remote's vans rely on a part-time stowable shower room. The curtain stores away when not in use, then attaches to the overhead cabinet and hangs down to the floor pan. The temporary fabric room can also house the portable cartridge toilet, disappearing away when not in use to free up interior space. The shower pan/toilet store in a box that closes up and doubles as a step up to the bed.

The other headlining feature of Remote's 2024 lineup is what the company calls the Vanhalla Seat, a two-space bench that combines two popular camper van layouts into one. Like the classic European van, it faces forward to seat two during the ride, complete with three-point seat belts. In this position, it also becomes part of a dining set that includes the swivel cab seats and flip-up dining table.

Vanhalla rear two-seat bench and dining area Remote Vans

Unlike the traditional European bench, the Vanhalla swivels 90 degrees, a configuration Remote calls "sunset mode" since campers could use it to watch the sunset (or sunrise) out the window, perhaps while enjoying an appropriately timed beverage. At times when the sun and horizon are not meeting up in vibrant spectacle, the swiveled bench serves simply as a more relaxed sofa-like lounge area.

The Vanhalla seat also folds down into a single bed for a child. Adjust to extend the bed surface onto the driver's seat, and it accommodates a single adult.

Speaking of sleeping, Remote's raised rear transverse bed is similar to some Sprinter adventure camper beds but distinguished from others by its lack of support legs and 5-in-thick (12.7-cm) luxury double mattress. Its split-folding design sees the two sides fold away neatly against the sidewalls between the overhead cabinets and over-wheel well consoles, freeing up gear and cargo space over top the 17-sq-ft (1.6-sq-m) garage floor. Three transverse tie-down rails secure loads in place.

The split-folding bed packs away quite neatly and clears room for bicycles, tall luggage and other large cargo Remote Vans

Compared to the aforementioned furnishings, Remote Vans' kitchen block is surprisingly straightforward. It's made from scratch-free Italian composite and includes an 1,800-W induction cooktop and stainless steel sink on its counter, 65-L drawer fridge/freezer below, and 700-W microwave integrated into the cabinetry above. A drop-down bamboo table on its outer face supplies space for outdoor cooking and prep.

The kitchen comes with a stainless steel drawer fridge accessible from inside or outside Remote Vans

Each Remote van series also comes wired up with a powerful electrical system based around a 16.8-kWh 51-V Lithionics battery and including 190 watts of solar, a 3,000-W inverter, a 30-A shore power connection and 25-ft cable, and a 100-A 48-V alternator for rapid battery charging while idling the van engine. Remote's "Pennyworth" control system with 5- and 11-in touchscreens offers monitoring of the components and control of onboard features and systems.

Born during the pandemic and growing by the motto "Work, Play, Travel," Remote Vans has always designed its campers with digital nomads in mind. Each and every one of its 2024 models comes standard with a Starlink satellite dish, ready for account sign-up and full off-grid connectivity. Remote also integrates tie-down tracks around the front sidewalls and ceiling for easily attaching equipment like an extra Lagun workstation or dual-monitor computer system.

Adjustable monitor mounts secured to tie-down rails make for a serious mobile computer system for remote work Remote Vans

Whether working, playing or traveling, every Remote camper keeps comfy with help from a high-efficiency 48-V air conditioner from Nomadic Cooling. Remote says the system is capable of providing several consecutive nights of cooling without drawing the battery completely down. For colder weather, a hydronic air and water heating system keeps the temperature up with help from a Havelock wool insulation package.

Surprisingly, all of those features are standard, from the base-level Friday series through to the top-tier Aegis. What separates the three models is entirely external. All three vans include standard exterior features like a power awning, side ladder, spare tire carrier and Front Runner roof rack. The Oasis and Aegis pull away from there with additions like an upgraded Van Compass 4.3 suspension, onboard twin air compressor, Terrawagen ruggedized fenders and grille, LED auxiliary lighting and Owl Vans rear carriers.

Remote Oasis camper van looking restless in the factory Remote Vans

Remote identifies the flagship Aegis as the "greatest adventure van built in the USA," and gives it exclusives like underbody skid protection, rally suspension struts and a steel rear bumper.

With only a few exterior add-ons separating Remote's different van models, pricing doesn't vary all that drastically. The Friday series starts at US$204,500; the Oasis slides in at $238,500; and the Aegis brings a base of $254,500. We're not sure we can bring ourselves to call a $200,000+ camper van "affordable," but Remote does seem to offer a compelling package in terms of equipment level for the price. If anything, we hope buyers will be able to delete some features they don't need in order to bring their out-the-door price down a bit.

Remote Vans Aegis on show Remote Vans

Remote Vans has partnered with Pacific Northwest RV dealer Johnson RV to sell the 2024 camper vans at select locations. The conversion shop also plans to add additional partner dealers in the near future.

Source: Remote Vans

