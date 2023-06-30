Crosscamp 14-in-1 Flex camper van adapts on demand to day's adventure

Until this very moment, Crosscamp was known to us entirely as a small, modern camper van brand, offering flexible MPV-campers built for daily urban living and weekend road tripping. But now the company has launched a full-size camper van lineup in the same multifunctional urban-to-alpine spirit as its smaller rigs, only with more living space for RVers to enjoy. The new Flex 541 is the most versatile, adaptable of the series, using a flexible interior and array of accessories to transform from a gear shuttle, to an ultramodern two- or four-person beach bungalow, right back to an everyday grocery-getter and commuter carriage.

Crosscamp's new full-size lineup upsizes the highly flexible, multifunctional van experience that's been at the heart of the German Hymer group brand since launch. The Flex 541 is built atop a 542-cm (213-in) Opel Movano, adding close to half a meter (19 in) of length compared to the Toyota Proace Verso Flex that's anchored the Crosscamp brand since its debut in 2019. That extra size gets put to good use creating a more comfortable living space that feels like a proper camper, not simply a minivan you happen to be spending the night in.

Crosscamp does a fantastic job of creating a space that's functional, aesthetic and versatile, rethinking some long-agreed-upon European camper industry standards to create a van that keeps up with an active, multi-sport lifestyle. In fact, the Flex 541 is so flexible, owners can set the single floor plan up 14 different ways, installing the modular and adaptable interior equipment as best fits their immediate needs.

The Flex 541's various modules fold and move out of the way to clear up loads of gear-hauling space and interior living area Crosscamp

The first surprise on the Flex 541's unique floor plan is the loss of the side-folding rear bed so common in European camper vans. Instead, Crosscamp pushes the double bed to the center-front of the van, just behind the driver seat. It's still a foldaway design, flipping up against the wall to clear the floor out for storage. The van can carry a couple mountain bikes or a motorcycle and includes tie-down points to secure everything in place.

In addition to becoming a 188 x 133-cm (74 x 52-in) double mattress, the flexible bed sets up as a sofa that works with the swivel cab seats to create a central lounge. A three-legged table that stores away against the rear wall sets up in the middle of the seating as a dining table, coffee table or workstation and can also be used as an outdoor work/dining table.

The Flex 541 bed set up for overnight Crosscamp

By moving the bed forward, Crosscamp frees the rear of the van into a flexible shower room/gear garage/wardrobe/open kitchen area. The part-time fabric shower room with tub floor attaches to the van floor and ceiling via the tie-down eyelets in a matter of minutes, creating a shower space that works with an indoor/outdoor solar shower system. All that equipment then removes to clear out cargo space or make room for the soft-sided wardrobe that sets up using the same eyelets.

No mention of a toilet, but the Crosscamp Flex 541 does offer a quick-deploying shower that gets out of the way when not in use Crosscamp

The passenger-side kitchen extends farther back than usual, running most of the length of the wall. It includes a dual-burner gas stove and sink on its main removable block inside the sliding door and a 70-L fridge mounted within a fixed console in back. The remainder of the space is dedicated to storing the likes of the 10-L fresh water tank, 2.8-kg LPG bottles, cookware, dishes and utensils.

We initially thought that 10 liters was a typo, since the other new Crosscamp models have 100-L fresh water tanks, but the small water capacity owes to the fact that the kitchen is removable, and the canister goes along for the ride. So Flex 541 owners will likely want to dedicate some of that large cargo floor to carrying extra water canisters.

Getting the day started with a proper breakfast – the kitchen backsplash also features plank paneling with available hanging accessories Crosscamp

The plank-style sidewall paneling that trickles down from Erwin Hymer Group's flagship camper van, the Hymer Vision S, serves to give the van a clean, contemporary look while also working to hold optional accessories. The rails between the planks work for mounting add-ons like storage baskets and shelves.

The Flex 541 rolls out standard as a two-person van, but buyers can add an optional pop-top with 209 x 143-cm (82 x 56-in) bed for a total of four berths. To seat three or four adventurers on the ride, buyer's can add one or two rear seats that mount to the floor rail on the driver's side. The seats fold flat so that the lower bed can set up over top them and readily remove when they're not needed. The foldaway lower bed also removes from the van, freeing up more cargo space and interior living room.

The Flex 541 does not come as a 4WD/AWD, but Crosscamp seems eager to advertise it as an adventure van Crosscamp

The Flex 541 comes with a basic 95-Ah leisure battery, but Crosscamp also offers a modular smart battery system for up to five days of off-grid autonomy (just don't forget that extra water!). Available as two- and five-module lithium-ion battery blocks, the system can also be packaged with a Votronic battery monitor.

The all-new Crosscamp Flex 541 starts at €‎49,999 (approx. US$54,550) before options or accessories. The pop-up sleeper roof adds €‎5,999 ($6,550) to that price, and each of the two available rear seats drops on €‎1,599 ($1,750). The 138-hp Movano (upgradeable to 162 hp) is not offered in a 4x4 flavor, but Crosscamp does offer pictured options like the 18-in wheels and LED auxiliary lighting to toughen the van up a little (in look, at least).

Crosscamp also launched the Full series this month, bring a more traditional but still versatile floor plan to 599- and 639-cm Movano vans Crosscamp

Those looking for a more conventional floor plan would probably prefer the all-new €‎58,999 ($64,350) Crosscamp Full 600 or €‎61,399 ($67,000) Full 640. Each of those vans comes standard as a fixed roof, pop-up roof optional, and outfitted with the foldaway rear bed, central kitchen and wet bath, and front dinette layout common on European large camper vans. The two versions relate to the lengths, in centimeters, indicated by their model numbers.

Source: Crosscamp