© 2023 New Atlas
Automotive

Crosscamp 14-in-1 Flex camper van adapts on demand to day's adventure

By C.C. Weiss
June 30, 2023
Crosscamp 14-in-1 Flex camper van adapts on demand to day's adventure
Crosscamp charges forward into the full-size camper van market with three Opel Movano vans, including the innovative Flex 541
Crosscamp charges forward into the full-size camper van market with three Opel Movano vans, including the innovative Flex 541
View 25 Images
Crosscamp upsizes its versatile, fast-flexing camper van design with the all-new Flex 541
1/25
Crosscamp upsizes its versatile, fast-flexing camper van design with the all-new Flex 541
Crosscamp does away with the permanent bathroom you might expect to find in a camper van of this size, creating a more versatile space with large kitchen, foldaway sofa-bed, deployable shower room and plenty of cargo floor space
2/25
Crosscamp does away with the permanent bathroom you might expect to find in a camper van of this size, creating a more versatile space with large kitchen, foldaway sofa-bed, deployable shower room and plenty of cargo floor space
For two-person trips, the central sofa-bed can remove from the van, freeing space for more cargo - like the indoor/outdoor Dometic fridge box pictured
3/25
For two-person trips, the central sofa-bed can remove from the van, freeing space for more cargo - like the indoor/outdoor Dometic fridge box pictured
Getting the day started with a proper breakfast – the kitchen backsplash also features plank paneling with available hanging accessories
4/25
Getting the day started with a proper breakfast – the kitchen backsplash also features plank paneling with available hanging accessories
The Flex 541 does not come as a 4WD/AWD, but Crosscamp seems eager to advertise it as an adventure van
5/25
The Flex 541 does not come as a 4WD/AWD, but Crosscamp seems eager to advertise it as an adventure van
Crosscamp moves its camper conversion up from midsize vans to the full-size Opel Movano
6/25
Crosscamp moves its camper conversion up from midsize vans to the full-size Opel Movano
Crosscamp charges forward into the full-size camper van market with three Opel Movano vans, including the innovative Flex 541
7/25
Crosscamp charges forward into the full-size camper van market with three Opel Movano vans, including the innovative Flex 541
Like Crosscamp's smaller vans, the Flex 541 is designed to shift for extended touring, to sports-focused day trips and weekends, to everyday commuting and errand running
8/25
Like Crosscamp's smaller vans, the Flex 541 is designed to shift for extended touring, to sports-focused day trips and weekends, to everyday commuting and errand running
The Flex 541 three-legged table can be used inside or out
9/25
The Flex 541 three-legged table can be used inside or out
Time for a midday siesta ...
10/25
Time for a midday siesta ...
Getting dinner plated in the Crosscamp Flex 541
11/25
Getting dinner plated in the Crosscamp Flex 541
Blazing trail with the all-new Crosscamp Flex 541
12/25
Blazing trail with the all-new Crosscamp Flex 541
Available Crosscamp Flex 541 accessories include a rear bike carrier ... which looks like it could be useful for extending the off-road trip above via singletrack
13/25
Available Crosscamp Flex 541 accessories include a rear bike carrier ... which looks like it could be useful for extending the off-road trip above via singletrack
We guess he didn't need the bicycle carrier because the bike's waiting inside
14/25
We guess he didn't need the bicycle carrier because the bike's waiting inside
The Crosscamp Flex 541 has upper and lower sleeping areas
15/25
The Crosscamp Flex 541 has upper and lower sleeping areas
The Crosscamp Flex 541 easily holds boards, as well as bikes, and also features a clothing bar inside the tailgate for hanging up wet clothes
16/25
The Crosscamp Flex 541 easily holds boards, as well as bikes, and also features a clothing bar inside the tailgate for hanging up wet clothes
A better look at the Flex 541 camper van's soft hanging wardrobe and high-mounted clothes bar
17/25
A better look at the Flex 541 camper van's soft hanging wardrobe and high-mounted clothes bar
Crosscamp also launched the Full series this month, bring a more traditional but still versatile floor plan to 599- and 639-cm Movano vans
18/25
Crosscamp also launched the Full series this month, bring a more traditional but still versatile floor plan to 599- and 639-cm Movano vans
Crosscamp shows the Flex 541's removable kitchen module
19/25
Crosscamp shows the Flex 541's removable kitchen module
Crosscamp Flex 541 camper van
20/25
Crosscamp Flex 541 camper van
The Flex 541 bed set up for overnight
21/25
The Flex 541 bed set up for overnight
The Flex 541's various modules fold and move out of the way to clear up loads of gear-hauling space and interior living area
22/25
The Flex 541's various modules fold and move out of the way to clear up loads of gear-hauling space and interior living area
No mention of a toilet, but the Crosscamp Flex 541 does offer a quick-deploying shower that gets out of the way when not in use
23/25
No mention of a toilet, but the Crosscamp Flex 541 does offer a quick-deploying shower that gets out of the way when not in use
The Crosscamp Flex 541 starts just under 50,000 euros
24/25
The Crosscamp Flex 541 starts just under 50,000 euros
A full look at the Crosscamp Flex 541'se long, multi-piece kitchen
25/25
A full look at the Crosscamp Flex 541'se long, multi-piece kitchen
View gallery - 25 images

Until this very moment, Crosscamp was known to us entirely as a small, modern camper van brand, offering flexible MPV-campers built for daily urban living and weekend road tripping. But now the company has launched a full-size camper van lineup in the same multifunctional urban-to-alpine spirit as its smaller rigs, only with more living space for RVers to enjoy. The new Flex 541 is the most versatile, adaptable of the series, using a flexible interior and array of accessories to transform from a gear shuttle, to an ultramodern two- or four-person beach bungalow, right back to an everyday grocery-getter and commuter carriage.

Crosscamp's new full-size lineup upsizes the highly flexible, multifunctional van experience that's been at the heart of the German Hymer group brand since launch. The Flex 541 is built atop a 542-cm (213-in) Opel Movano, adding close to half a meter (19 in) of length compared to the Toyota Proace Verso Flex that's anchored the Crosscamp brand since its debut in 2019. That extra size gets put to good use creating a more comfortable living space that feels like a proper camper, not simply a minivan you happen to be spending the night in.

Crosscamp does a fantastic job of creating a space that's functional, aesthetic and versatile, rethinking some long-agreed-upon European camper industry standards to create a van that keeps up with an active, multi-sport lifestyle. In fact, the Flex 541 is so flexible, owners can set the single floor plan up 14 different ways, installing the modular and adaptable interior equipment as best fits their immediate needs.

The Flex 541's various modules fold and move out of the way to clear up loads of gear-hauling space and interior living area
The Flex 541's various modules fold and move out of the way to clear up loads of gear-hauling space and interior living area

The first surprise on the Flex 541's unique floor plan is the loss of the side-folding rear bed so common in European camper vans. Instead, Crosscamp pushes the double bed to the center-front of the van, just behind the driver seat. It's still a foldaway design, flipping up against the wall to clear the floor out for storage. The van can carry a couple mountain bikes or a motorcycle and includes tie-down points to secure everything in place.

In addition to becoming a 188 x 133-cm (74 x 52-in) double mattress, the flexible bed sets up as a sofa that works with the swivel cab seats to create a central lounge. A three-legged table that stores away against the rear wall sets up in the middle of the seating as a dining table, coffee table or workstation and can also be used as an outdoor work/dining table.

The Flex 541 bed set up for overnight
The Flex 541 bed set up for overnight

By moving the bed forward, Crosscamp frees the rear of the van into a flexible shower room/gear garage/wardrobe/open kitchen area. The part-time fabric shower room with tub floor attaches to the van floor and ceiling via the tie-down eyelets in a matter of minutes, creating a shower space that works with an indoor/outdoor solar shower system. All that equipment then removes to clear out cargo space or make room for the soft-sided wardrobe that sets up using the same eyelets.

No mention of a toilet, but the Crosscamp Flex 541 does offer a quick-deploying shower that gets out of the way when not in use
No mention of a toilet, but the Crosscamp Flex 541 does offer a quick-deploying shower that gets out of the way when not in use

The passenger-side kitchen extends farther back than usual, running most of the length of the wall. It includes a dual-burner gas stove and sink on its main removable block inside the sliding door and a 70-L fridge mounted within a fixed console in back. The remainder of the space is dedicated to storing the likes of the 10-L fresh water tank, 2.8-kg LPG bottles, cookware, dishes and utensils.

We initially thought that 10 liters was a typo, since the other new Crosscamp models have 100-L fresh water tanks, but the small water capacity owes to the fact that the kitchen is removable, and the canister goes along for the ride. So Flex 541 owners will likely want to dedicate some of that large cargo floor to carrying extra water canisters.

Getting the day started with a proper breakfast – the kitchen backsplash also features plank paneling with available hanging accessories
Getting the day started with a proper breakfast – the kitchen backsplash also features plank paneling with available hanging accessories

The plank-style sidewall paneling that trickles down from Erwin Hymer Group's flagship camper van, the Hymer Vision S, serves to give the van a clean, contemporary look while also working to hold optional accessories. The rails between the planks work for mounting add-ons like storage baskets and shelves.

The Flex 541 rolls out standard as a two-person van, but buyers can add an optional pop-top with 209 x 143-cm (82 x 56-in) bed for a total of four berths. To seat three or four adventurers on the ride, buyer's can add one or two rear seats that mount to the floor rail on the driver's side. The seats fold flat so that the lower bed can set up over top them and readily remove when they're not needed. The foldaway lower bed also removes from the van, freeing up more cargo space and interior living room.

The Flex 541 does not come as a 4WD/AWD, but Crosscamp seems eager to advertise it as an adventure van
The Flex 541 does not come as a 4WD/AWD, but Crosscamp seems eager to advertise it as an adventure van

The Flex 541 comes with a basic 95-Ah leisure battery, but Crosscamp also offers a modular smart battery system for up to five days of off-grid autonomy (just don't forget that extra water!). Available as two- and five-module lithium-ion battery blocks, the system can also be packaged with a Votronic battery monitor.

The all-new Crosscamp Flex 541 starts at €‎49,999 (approx. US$54,550) before options or accessories. The pop-up sleeper roof adds €‎5,999 ($6,550) to that price, and each of the two available rear seats drops on €‎1,599 ($1,750). The 138-hp Movano (upgradeable to 162 hp) is not offered in a 4x4 flavor, but Crosscamp does offer pictured options like the 18-in wheels and LED auxiliary lighting to toughen the van up a little (in look, at least).

Crosscamp also launched the Full series this month, bring a more traditional but still versatile floor plan to 599- and 639-cm Movano vans
Crosscamp also launched the Full series this month, bring a more traditional but still versatile floor plan to 599- and 639-cm Movano vans

Those looking for a more conventional floor plan would probably prefer the all-new €‎58,999 ($64,350) Crosscamp Full 600 or €‎61,399 ($67,000) Full 640. Each of those vans comes standard as a fixed roof, pop-up roof optional, and outfitted with the foldaway rear bed, central kitchen and wet bath, and front dinette layout common on European large camper vans. The two versions relate to the lengths, in centimeters, indicated by their model numbers.

Source: Crosscamp

View gallery - 25 images

Tags

AutomotiveCampervanRVVanModularMotorhomeMotorhomesCampingOutdoors
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!