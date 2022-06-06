Review: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in diesel is a best-of-both-worlds

The world of heavy-duty trucks is full of extreme capabilities and huge footprints, such as those of Chevrolet's 2022 Silverado 2500. It's a pickup truck in the 3/4-ton arena that can tow up to 18,500 lb (8,391 kg), and is offered in a variety of configurations.

Like most 2500-class trucks – which also include the Ford F-250 and the Ram 2500 – the Silverado 2500 is huge, weighing over 8,500 lb (3,856 kg) and standing over 80 inches (203 cm) tall. There is a regular (single) cab, a double-sized (adds a back seat) cab, and a crew cab (full four-door) option. Bed lengths vary from relatively short (82.8 inches, 210.3 cm) to long (98.4 in, 249.9 cm).



At a glance

Extremely capable and versatile HD truck

Diesel engine is massive, but drives like a car

Solid look inside and out

Lots of useful gimmicks for ergonomic daily use

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is part of the fourth-generation Silverado, the full-sized truck line from General Motors’ Chevrolet division. Where the Silverado 1500 offers good daily use capabilities for most average truck owners, the 2500 adds heavy-duty (HD) upgrades for added capability.

Capable of towing up to 18,500 lb, this heavy-duty truck from Chevrolet also drives smoothly Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Depending on the equipment involved, the 2022 Silverado 2500HD can tow anywhere from 14,500 to 18,500 lb (6,577 to 8,391 kg). Most of the difference between the lower and higher numbers is in engine choice. Engines include a 6.6-liter V8 gasoline engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. That engine outputs 401 horsepower ( kW) and 464 pound-feet ( Nm) of torque, and it’s consider the "base" engine for this truck.

The upgrade option is a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 that outputs 445 horsepower ( kW) and 910 lb-ft ( Nm) of torque. This engine pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission that is key to its capabilities. Rear-wheel drive is standard with the Silverado 2500, and four-wheel drive is available for all trim levels and either engine option.

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD has a well-appointed interior, though it is dated compared to rivals Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

In the past, we’ve driven this generation of the truck with its gasoline engine. It’s a good powerplant with a strong amount of pull, but its six-speed automatic transmission means it can’t get more than 14 mpg (16.8 l/100km) on the highway without a lot of coaxing and luck. This latest drive, however, we had the 2022 Silverado 2500 with the 6.6L diesel and its 10-speed mate. It did much better, pushing to nearly 20 mpg (11.8 l/100km) in our highway test. Both were tested unloaded and with just the driver in the cab. Mileage will vary by altitude, crosswinds and load, of course.

That better fuel efficiency also means more towing, of course, with the diesel having the higher towing capability of the two engine options. Cargo is rated at 4,000 lb (1,814 kg) in either configuration. For added ergonomics, Chevrolet offers the Multi-Flex tailgate available on all Silverado 2500 trim levels. This tailgate opens in several ways to offer easier access, entry/exit and load handling capabilities for the truck. It’s a direct copy of GMC’s MultiPro tailgate.

The Multi-Flex tailgate from Chevrolet has several options for opening, including the standard down position shown here Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

While the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is dimensionally huge and thick with mass, it’s also surprisingly easy to drive. The 6.6L V8 diesel and its 10-speed automatic allow for car-like acceleration, thanks to the extra gears. Maneuverability is still bus-like, of course, as this is a very large truck, but it’s aided by Chevrolet's excellent camera system. Both backing and 360-view cameras can be had, as well as an Advanced Trailering System that gives 15 camera views to look at, around, and "through" an attached trailer. There’s also an app for setting up trailer profiles for the truck, pre-hauling checklists for trailer safety, etc.

As a daily driver, the 2022 Silverado 2500 is as good as a huge truck can get. This means it’s a nice drive on the road, but it’s jouncy when not under load, difficult to find parking for, and not very nimble around town. This truck is made to work, not cruise around ... but it’s adequate for that job, when required.

When hauling or towing, the Silverado 2500HD comes into its own. The ride is smooth, the acceleration and braking confident, and the steering gives enough feedback to keep track of what’s happening with the trailer.

Controls in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD are easy to understand, but the infotainment is a bit outdated Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Probably the greatest downside to the 2500HD is its lack of overall high-tech refinement when compared with its Detroit rivals. Both Ram and Ford have more updated interiors and more overall comfort. But the Chevrolet isn’t slacking, with hugely roomy seating, good storage options, and plenty of technology for working. Infotainment in the Silverado 2500 is good – with the latest that Chevrolet offers – but it can be a little slow sometimes, and a few things not related to daily use, such as settings and configurations, can take a while to find.

We think that for those needing a strong working truck, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a great option. It drives very well, has good options packages, and big numbers in its capabilities column. Prices start at about US$43,500 and range up to the $80,000 range. Our test model, in the High Country trim, rang in at about $74,500 with delivery.

Product page: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD

