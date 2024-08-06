Review: 2024 Lexus GX improves on the Land Cruiser

Most of the vehicles that were based on the Toyota Land Cruiser have seen a complete revision to follow the Land Cruiser’s new design. The Lexus GX, the closest kin to the Land Cruiser, is no exception. But it does outdo its Toyota sibling in several ways.



At a Glance

Better balance of luxury and capability

Still has a clunky third row

New engine, but little fuel economy improvement

The 2024 model year brings the third generation of the Lexus GX. Always the “more luxurious Land Cruiser,” the line between that Toyota model and the Lexus version has often been a little blurred. With the new Land Cruiser, however, Toyota definitely differentiates with a less premium offering that, while its upper trims do get close to the Lexus GX, no longer pushes so far into lux territory.

Dimensionally, the 2024 Lexus GX doesn't change too much from its previous generation Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Styling for the 2024 Lexus GX start with its boxier shape and more aggressive look. Though it retains some contemporary Lexus design elements, especially in the front grille and wheel arches, it stands more upright with squared-off paneling.

Underneath the bodywork, key mechanical changes also make this new GX more modern. Ride height and ground clearance are about the same, but the V8 powering the previous generation has been replaced by a turbocharged V6. The 3.4-liter engine outputs 349 horsepower (257 kW) to a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive is still standard and is active full time. A Torsen limited-slip and locking rear differential remains as key to keeping the GX’s heritage for off-pavement capability. Towing is also rated at an impressive 9,000 lb (4,082 kg).

All of these changes do not, however, mean that the new GX is now a fuel-sipping SUV. It’s still difficult to break 20 mpg (11.8 l/100km) with this rig; however slight one is with the throttle. So far, Lexus has not announced any hybrid options for the 2024 GX, although a hybrid GX is probably coming soon. An Asian-market Land Cruiser hybrid is already available, but uses a different (turbo-4) engine.

The base model 2024 Lexus GX has a starting price of about US$64,000. It includes 20-inch alloy wheels, three rows of seating in synthetic leather, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital instrument cluster – plus a long list of advanced driver aids and safety systems. Models then up the ante with more and more luxury or more off-road capability.

The Luxury+ model, for example, gives the GX several technology upgrades and on-road ride improvements, including digital rearview mirror and electronic suspension dampers. Meanwhile, the Overtrail and Overtrail+ models shrink wheel size to 18 inches while adding all-terrain tires and Toyota’s Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System for those wanting to really go off the trail.

The third row in the 2024 GX is standard in all but the off-road Overtrail trims. It’s cramped and not terribly useful, but it at least folds mostly flat and doesn’t create a multi-tiered cargo space as it has in the past.

New technologies and a better interior layout are big steps forward for the new Lexus GX Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

On the road, I enjoyed the punchier turbo-6 and the well-balanced 4WD setup. Still a big SUV, the 2024 Lexus GX does have a lot of truck-like feeling to its maneuvering and road absorption. The upper trims with their electronic dampers can mitigate some of that, though. This is a far more road-worthy GX than the previous generation was.

My overall assessment is that unless a luxurious ride with an “L” on its front is what you absolutely must have, it’s worth looking at the very similar Toyota Land Cruiser as a lower-cost and just as capable option.

Product Page: 2024 Lexus GX

