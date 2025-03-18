Wild neo-vintage camper concept with zero-gravity tailgate up for sale

Exhibition vehicles often make a big splash for a couple weeks, maybe months, then disappear quietly to never be heard of again. Not the case for the jaw-dropping Camper Schmiede "Marilyn Onroad" camper van. One of the most distinctively appointed camper vans ever concocted is now ready to travel far beyond the gates of any exhibition hall. The six-sleeper camper van features a delightfully vintage-grade interior with transformable spaces and more outdoor living amenities than you'll find at some parks.

Barely recognizable as the MAN TGE van it started out as, the Marilyn Onroad camper blends a soft, classic color palette inspired by ice cream trucks of the 1950s with the absolute latest in RV technology and design. The rear of the van beckons onlookers to start from behind and work their way forward, as the highlight of the entire build hangs out beyond the rear bumper. It's called the "Soul Floater," and it's a rolling, oversized 240 x 140-cm (94 x 55-in) zero-gravity-style lounger for two.

Capable of holding up to 200 kg (440 lb), the Soul Floater blows the average camper van tailgate out of the water in terms of relaxing and enjoying fresh air and panoramic views. Even hypothetical campers in the Chery Journeo's slide-out pano-pod or atop the Hymer Venture S' flippable rear deck have cause to feel a little jealous looking at that cascading outdoor lounger. And it's designed to support both all-out lying back and more upright sitting. When it's time to roll out of camp, the frame supports, straps and waterproof fabric pack away quickly.

With a weight capacity of 200 kg, the Soul Floater is designed to comfortably seat two people Camper Schmiede

Virtually any other camper van shop would feel content building one unique outdoor living space, but Camper Schmiede goes for broke by adding a second. The Marilyn features a rooftop deck made from lightweight but high-strength aluminum honeycomb panels, providing a higher vantage point from which to sit or lie out and enjoy the scenery. It can serve as something of a front porch for the rooftop tent or a rooftop deck accessible via the glass roof hatch over top the van's front dinette. The 300-watt solar array comprises walkable panels that serve as a natural part of the decking.

Camper Schmiede installs a rooftop terrace with walkable solar panels and a quick-access hatch from inside Camper Schmiede

The Marilyn Onroad interior is loaded with a combination of vintage design cues and unique, cutting-edge features. Camper Schmiede has gone with a series of absolutely classic, color-matched Smeg appliances to create the very real retro feel.

The most conspicuous of the appliance set is the rounded-edge 130-L Smeg refrigerator that serves as something of a centerpiece for the entire floor plan. It isn't merely an RV fridge styled like a Smeg but a home fridge that Camper Schmiede has converted from 230 to 12 volts for use in the van. As part of the conversion, the company also installed an ignition-activated electromagnet that prevents the door from swinging open while driving, a clever addition designed for a smoother on-road experience.

Tall Smeg faucet, rectangular stainless steel sink with bamboo cutting board top, and induction cooktop Camper Schmiede

The refrigerator matches the Smeg faucet and slide-out coffeemaker to enshroud campers in a 50s-inspired ambiance.

With attention drawn to the stylish fridge, one might not notice that the center of the van in front of that fridge is also the bathroom. Camper Schmiede saves space by creating a part-time convertible bathroom out of the center aisle. The floor features an inset bamboo drain panel, and the ceiling a rainfall shower head in the overhead light.

The bathroom roller door slides out from behind the cabinetry to create a private shower/toilet room; note the rainfall shower head located within the round ceiling light and the water control on the upper cabinet Camper Schmiede

The wraparound roller door creates a private compartment and also splits into front and rear sections so that campers can slide the toilet out from the under-counter cabinet and have a private toilet room. A separate pull-down shade protects the fridge and surrounding cabinetry from shower water.

The lack of permanent bathroom opens up space in the rear of the van for a large lounge designed specifically for digital nomads. The passenger-side sofa comfortably seats several people and the worktop just across the aisle stretches the length of the sofa to give everyone space to place their laptop or paper notebook. Should someone want more privacy or quiet, they can always use the traditional four-seat dinette up at the front of the van, which includes an expandable two-leaf tabletop.

The bed slides up and down electrically into different positions above the lower workspace/sofa lounge Camper Schmiede

In the evening, the nomadic workspace turns into an entertainment lounge with an overhead projector casting a 40-in picture onto the driver-side wall across from the sofa. Then, at bedtime, the workspace can also convert into an optional children's bed. The primary double bed lowers down at the push of a button, completing a six-sleeper layout with two in the rooftop tent and two on the kids bed.

Not every trip has to be a working vacation, so both the table and sofa can be removed to clear out a full-size tailgate area for carrying bicycles, surfboards and all forms of other cargo.

Remove the worktop and sofa, and the Marilyn Onroad becomes a large adventure van with tie-down track for strapping up bikes and gear Camper Schmiede

Other Marilyn Onroad features include a Starlink satellite internet dish, Revotion smart camper control system with above-cockpit tablet, rear air suspension for leveling out the vehicle, 60-mm (2.4-in) front/rear suspension lift, camping heater, water heater, 660-Ah Victron battery, 3,000-W inverter, outside shower, and 100-L fresh water tank.

While the layout certainly won't be for everyone (many would most certainly prefer a full-time bathroom compartment in a large 680-cm/268-in-long camper van), Camper Schmiede really used this build as a canvas for experimenting with new ideas, colors and features. We'd say the van turned out to be a pretty unique and attractive piece of functional art.

Camper Schmiede Marilyn Onroad at the 2024 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon Camper Schmiede

After debuting the Marilyn Onroad at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon last summer, Camper Schmiede has listed the one-off 175-hp exhibition camper van for €269,000 (US$293,450). While there probably won't be another camper exactly like it, some of the features have started showing up in the company's option list, including the Soul Floater tailgate lounger, available to preorder at €1,490 (US$1,625).

Source: Camper Schmiede