Subaru's just-unveiled 2025 Forester Hybrid sports next-gen Strong Hybrid system

Subaru has unveiled the 2025 Forester Hybrid at the Chicago Auto Show. This is the first time that the automaker has added a hybrid-electric powertrain to the Forester. It will be the first North American introduction of Subaru's new Strong Hybrid powertrain.

The Forester Hybrid uses a newly-developed 2.5-liter boxer (opposed piston) engine specifically designed for hybrid, through a combination Atkinson and Miller cycle for efficiency. Its transaxle pairs to two motors, one as a regenerative generator and the other a traction motor for propulsion. Total power output is 194 horsepower (142.7 kW). As with most Subaru models, all-wheel drive is standard.

Subaru says that the new hybrid system is expected to improve fuel economy by up to 40% in the city and 25% overall. These figures are on par with a similar system used in the Japanese release of the Crosstrek Hybrid.

The Strong Hybrid system was developed by Subaru in collaboration with Toyota. Based on the series parallel hybrid system used in the Prius, the Subaru version has been modified to work with Subaru's preferred boxer engine and Symmetrical AWD system. Total range is up to 581 miles (935 km).

This new hybrid design will replace the previous hybrid-electric system that Subaru utilized with mixed results.

Subaru says that the EPA ratings for the 2025 Forester Hybrid are 35 mpg (6.7 l/100km) in the city, 34 mpg (6.9 l/100km) on the highway, and 35 mpg combined. That's about 10 mpg (23.5 l/100km) over the non-hybrid model's city rating.

The 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid's powertrain is a 2.5-liter boxer-style engine mated to a transaxle with two electric motors Subaru

The 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid has a starting price of US$34,995 plus destination.

