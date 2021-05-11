© 2021 New Atlas
Subaru announces Solterra Electric SUV for 2022 production

By Aaron Turpen
May 11, 2021
The Subaru Solterra EV will come to market in 2022
This teaser of the Solterra EV points towards a small crossover, though it's difficult to conclude anything more
Subaru has announced that its new electric sport utility will be called the Solterra. Deriving its name from the Latin words for "sun" and "earth," the EV is part of a collaboration with Toyota on electrified vehicles.

The joint venture was announced on the renewal of the Subaru BRZ/Toyota 86 collaboration, and it will see the companies pooling expertise on all-wheel drive and electrification. This latest collaboration has resulted in the Crosstrek Plug-in, which was launched earlier this year.

Subaru says the Solterra EV will enter the market in 2022, and will use the company's new e-Subaru Global Platform. The vehicle will be found alongside the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek models. We suspect, given the few clues offered, that the Solterra will be slightly larger than the Crosstrek, but not as large as the Forester.

Subaru additionally states that the Solterra EV will initially be sold in the US, Canada, Europe, China and Japan.

Source: Subaru

