Subaru unveils new Solterra and Trailseeker electrics at New York Auto Show

By Aaron Turpen
April 16, 2025
Subaru unveils new Solterra and Trailseeker electrics at New York Auto Show
The all-new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV will enter the market in early 2026
The all-new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV will enter the market in early 2026
The all-new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV will enter the market in early 2026
The all-new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV will enter the market in early 2026
2026 Subaru Trailhunter EV
The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV is a larger SUV than the Solterra, adding more cargo, towing, and off-road capability
The new 2026 Subaru Solterra EV upgrades the outgoing model with more range and faster charging
The new 2026 Subaru Solterra EV upgrades the outgoing model with more range and faster charging
2026 Subaru Solterra EV
The interior of the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV looks very similar to that of its first generation
Sport-style seating in the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV
Sport-style seating in the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV
Styling upgrades for the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV give it a sleeker look
Styling upgrades for the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV give it a sleeker look
Most of the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV's
Most of the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV's exterior changes are to the front fascia
2026 Subaru Solterra EV
The 2026 Subaru Solterra EV remains a wagon-style SUV with a smaller profile than the new Trailseeker
Lighting changes for the rear fascia can be seen on the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV
Lighting changes for the rear fascia can be seen on the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV
Slight changes to the bumper and lighting mark the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV
Slight changes to the bumper and lighting mark the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV
Subaru's new electric vehicles have moved to the NACS plug for faster charging access
Subaru's new electric vehicles have moved to the NACS plug for faster charging access
Square steering and a more screen-dominant interior are found in the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV
Square steering and a more screen-dominant interior are found in the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV
2026 Subaru Solterra EV
The 2026 Subaru Solterra EV includes an all-new touchscreen infotainment setup
Similar to the Solterra, the 2026 Subaru Trailhunter EV's interior is screen-centric
Similar to the Solterra, the 2026 Subaru Trailhunter EV's interior is screen-centric
Subaru has taken the wraps off a new and improved Solterra for the 2026 model year. The EV has more range, an NACS plug, and more power output with faster charging times. Also unveiled is a new off-road version of the Solterra, the Trailseeker.

2026 Solterra

The Solterra was first unveiled in 2021, and entered the North American market in 2022. Designed in collaboration with Toyota, which calls it the bZ4X, the Solterra EV sees several changes for 2026. Most of those are evolutionary improvements over the original. Changes that I think are much-needed for the car. The biggest improvements are in range and power output.

The battery in the Solterra sees a small gain in storage to 74.7 kWh, a boost of about 2 kWh. This and some reprogramming for reconditioning up the range for the EV to 285 miles (458.7 km), a 25% improvement over the outgoing version. That’s not insignificant, and fixes one of my biggest complaints about the bZ4X/Solterra. This upgrade will hopefully also improve cold weather performance, which was previously pretty dismal.

The new 2026 Subaru Solterra EV upgrades the outgoing model with more range and faster charging
The new 2026 Subaru Solterra EV upgrades the outgoing model with more range and faster charging

The Solterra still has Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system by default, but the 2026 model adds more powerful motors. This boosts horsepower output to 233 (171 kW). The Solterra XT model will raise horsepower to 338 (248.5 kW) and sport a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) sprint of five seconds.

Another change for the Solterra is in its plug. Subaru has moved to the North American Charging Standard (NACS / Tesla) plug. This means charging from 10 to 80% at up to 150 kW is possible, thus meaning a 10 to 80% charge in 35 minutes or less. This change also gives access to Tesla Superchargers across North America.

Subaru's new electric vehicles have moved to the NACS plug for faster charging access
Subaru's new electric vehicles have moved to the NACS plug for faster charging access

As with most Subaru models, the Solterra EV has high ground clearance (8.3 in / 21 cm) and off-road capability. The 2026 model year adds suspension refinements and steering responsiveness updates along with new AWD control programming to optimize off-road power distribution and body control.

Inside the 2026 Subaru Solterra is an all-new 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, 15W wireless smartphone charger, and USB-C plugs. Subaru’s driver assistance systems (via its EyeSight tech) are standard in the Solterra.

2026 Subaru Trailhunter EV
The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV is a larger SUV than the Solterra, adding more cargo, towing, and off-road capability

2026 Trailseeker

Based on the new 2026 Solterra, the Trailseeker is a more rugged and slightly upsized EV with a more SUV-focused design. Most of the changes listed for the Solterra are found on the new Trailseeker. Ground clearance and performance metrics are about the same as well.

The Trailseeker, however, adds more cargo space and a tow rating of 3,500 lb (1,588 kg). To accommodate this improvement, the Trailseeker's output is upgraded to 375 horsepower (276 kW), which reduces range to 260 miles (419 km). Added off-road drive modes, via Subaru’s X-Mode Dual-Mode System, along with downhill assist also upgrade the Trailseeker’s capabilities.

Dimensionally, the Trailseeker is about 6 inches (15 cm) longer and about an inch (2.5 cm) taller. Aesthetically, new wheel designs and a unique bumper set the Trailseeker apart even further.

Subaru expects to release pricing and other details closer to product launch in early 2026.

Sources: 2026 Subaru Solterra unveil, 2026 Subaru Trailseeker announcement

Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

