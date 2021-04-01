Subaru unveils Outback Wilderness model, adding off-road upgrades

Subaru has unveiled the 2022 Outback Wilderness model. This upgrade for the Outback takes some cues from the popular Outback Onyx Edition and the larger Ascent while adding a few unique items to give it more off-pavement capability.

The Outback, already very capable on or off the road, sees about an inch of lift to 9.5 in (24.1 cm) of ground clearance. It gets the bumper treatments and hood detail to reduce glare of the Onyx model, and the torquier gearing in the all-wheel drive system found on the Ascent. From there, it's rugged Wilderness-specific add-ons (aside from the copper-finish accents), with things like a more forgiving, off-pavement suspension setup and better tires.

Subaru says that this is the most rugged Outback in history. Remaining are the standard 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer (opposed piston) engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT). Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and the new 11.6-inch tablet-style multimedia system are also features of the Wilderness package.

The 2022 Outback Wilderness upgrades mean a 20-degree approach angle versus 18.6 on the standard Outback models, and a departure angle of 23.6 degrees versus 21.7. Breakover, thanks to the higher ground clearance, improves to 21.2 degrees from 19.4 previously.

The matte black hood strip on the Subaru Outback Wilderness helps reduce sun glare for the driver Subaru

The rear differential on the Outback Wilderness has a 4.44:1 final drive ratio, which matches the refit on the Outback Wilderness' CVT up front and enables grade climbing of up to 40 percent on gravel-type surfaces. The final drive ratio, also found in the Ascent, comes with an added X-Mode function for AWD control to include not only a snow/mud but also a snow/dirt modes.

To boost performance further, Subaru has added Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires to the Wilderness model for added off-pavement grip. The 17-inch alloy wheels they mount to are exclusive to the Wilderness and feature a matte black finish. A full-sized spare is also included under the rear deck.

The Outback Wilderness model also sees the addition of an exclusive Geyser Blue color (featured in our gallery) as an option. Standard all-weather floor mats, interior badging and embossments with the Wilderness logo are also a part of the package. Accessories include aluminum or steel skid plates for the engine, transmission and fuel tank, as well as an optional rear differential protector.

Production of the Outback Wilderness is set to begin mid-year, and Subaru says that pricing and other details will be announced later this year.

Source: Subaru