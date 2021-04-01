© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

Subaru unveils Outback Wilderness model, adding off-road upgrades

By Aaron Turpen
March 31, 2021
Subaru unveils Outback Wildern...
The Subaru Outback, already more capable than most would give it credit for, gets a Wilderness edition that adds more off-road upgrades
The Subaru Outback, already more capable than most would give it credit for, gets a Wilderness edition that adds more off-road upgrades
View 19 Images
A one-inch lift and several Outlander Wilderness-specific additions are found on this new model from Subaru
1/19
A one-inch lift and several Outlander Wilderness-specific additions are found on this new model from Subaru
The Outback Wilderness comes equipped with Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires
2/19
The Outback Wilderness comes equipped with Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires
Subaru says this is the most rugged and capable Outback in history
3/19
Subaru says this is the most rugged and capable Outback in history
The Subaru Wilderness logo makes one wonder if this will become a new badge line throughout the Subaru lineup
4/19
The Subaru Wilderness logo makes one wonder if this will become a new badge line throughout the Subaru lineup
The 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and advanced dual-function X-Mode all-wheel drive are standard on the Outback Wilderness model
5/19
The 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and advanced dual-function X-Mode all-wheel drive are standard on the Outback Wilderness model
Pricing for the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is yet to be announced
6/19
Pricing for the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is yet to be announced
The Outback SUV’s off-road performance and capability is greatly increased with help of exclusive new features
7/19
The Outback SUV’s off-road performance and capability is greatly increased with help of exclusive new features
The new drive modes expand from snow/sand to snow/mud for added off-road adventuring in the Outback Wilderness
8/19
The new drive modes expand from snow/sand to snow/mud for added off-road adventuring in the Outback Wilderness
Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard in the Outback Wilderness model with its copper accenting
9/19
Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard in the Outback Wilderness model with its copper accenting
Subaru's new 11.6-inch tablet-style Starlink Multimedia system is also standard in the Outback Wilderness
10/19
Subaru's new 11.6-inch tablet-style Starlink Multimedia system is also standard in the Outback Wilderness
Headrests in the Outback Wilderness are embossed with the Subaru Wilderness logo
11/19
Headrests in the Outback Wilderness are embossed with the Subaru Wilderness logo
The upgraded Yokohama tires include a matching, full-sized spare with tools in the Outback Wilderness model
12/19
The upgraded Yokohama tires include a matching, full-sized spare with tools in the Outback Wilderness model
The matte black hood strip on the Subaru Outback Wilderness helps reduce sun glare for the driver
13/19
The matte black hood strip on the Subaru Outback Wilderness helps reduce sun glare for the driver
Rubber floor mats and other accessories are also standard and available for the Outback Wilderness
14/19
Rubber floor mats and other accessories are also standard and available for the Outback Wilderness
The increased ground clearance, along with redesigned front and rear bumpers, contribute to the vehicle’s ability to navigate rough or uneven terrain
15/19
The increased ground clearance, along with redesigned front and rear bumpers, contribute to the vehicle’s ability to navigate rough or uneven terrain
Badges on the door, behind the front fender, announce this Outback's Wilderness status
16/19
Badges on the door, behind the front fender, announce this Outback's Wilderness status
Another badge, this one on the tailgate, lets everyone know you're in a Wilderness model of the Outback
17/19
Another badge, this one on the tailgate, lets everyone know you're in a Wilderness model of the Outback
Approach angles on the SUV have been extended from 18.6 degrees to 20.0, ramp breakover angle shifts from 19.4 degrees to 21.2 degrees, and the departure angle increases from 21.7 degrees to 23.6 degrees
18/19
Approach angles on the SUV have been extended from 18.6 degrees to 20.0, ramp breakover angle shifts from 19.4 degrees to 21.2 degrees, and the departure angle increases from 21.7 degrees to 23.6 degrees
The 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer four-cylinder engine
19/19
The 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer four-cylinder engine appeared in the Subaru Outback with this new generation of the SUV
View gallery - 19 images

Subaru has unveiled the 2022 Outback Wilderness model. This upgrade for the Outback takes some cues from the popular Outback Onyx Edition and the larger Ascent while adding a few unique items to give it more off-pavement capability.

The Outback, already very capable on or off the road, sees about an inch of lift to 9.5 in (24.1 cm) of ground clearance. It gets the bumper treatments and hood detail to reduce glare of the Onyx model, and the torquier gearing in the all-wheel drive system found on the Ascent. From there, it's rugged Wilderness-specific add-ons (aside from the copper-finish accents), with things like a more forgiving, off-pavement suspension setup and better tires.

Subaru says that this is the most rugged Outback in history. Remaining are the standard 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer (opposed piston) engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT). Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and the new 11.6-inch tablet-style multimedia system are also features of the Wilderness package.

The 2022 Outback Wilderness upgrades mean a 20-degree approach angle versus 18.6 on the standard Outback models, and a departure angle of 23.6 degrees versus 21.7. Breakover, thanks to the higher ground clearance, improves to 21.2 degrees from 19.4 previously.

The matte black hood strip on the Subaru Outback Wilderness helps reduce sun glare for the driver
The matte black hood strip on the Subaru Outback Wilderness helps reduce sun glare for the driver

The rear differential on the Outback Wilderness has a 4.44:1 final drive ratio, which matches the refit on the Outback Wilderness' CVT up front and enables grade climbing of up to 40 percent on gravel-type surfaces. The final drive ratio, also found in the Ascent, comes with an added X-Mode function for AWD control to include not only a snow/mud but also a snow/dirt modes.

To boost performance further, Subaru has added Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires to the Wilderness model for added off-pavement grip. The 17-inch alloy wheels they mount to are exclusive to the Wilderness and feature a matte black finish. A full-sized spare is also included under the rear deck.

The Outback Wilderness model also sees the addition of an exclusive Geyser Blue color (featured in our gallery) as an option. Standard all-weather floor mats, interior badging and embossments with the Wilderness logo are also a part of the package. Accessories include aluminum or steel skid plates for the engine, transmission and fuel tank, as well as an optional rear differential protector.

Production of the Outback Wilderness is set to begin mid-year, and Subaru says that pricing and other details will be announced later this year.

Source: Subaru

View gallery - 19 images

Tags

AutomotiveSubaruOff-road
Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More