Sweden's Uniti electric city car gets a £15K price tag

By Nick Lavars
October 14, 2019
Swedish automotive startup Uniti has finally slapped a price on its first commercial creation, the all-electric Uniti One. The compact city car is slated to reach its first customers next year, and with a couple of battery options will be capable of covering up to 300 km (186 mi) on each charge.

The Uniti One started out as a crowdfunding campaign back in 2016, and then took to the streets for the first time midway through last year.

There have been a few design tweaks along the way. The two-seat configuration has given way to a three-seat layout, with a centrally located driver’s seat up front and a split-folding rear seat for two adults at the back. This allows for some flexibility in how owners use the space, with a total of 760 L (200 gal) of usable cargo space when the rear bench is folded flat.

Top speed is now listed as 120 km/h (75 mph) rather than the 130 km/h (81 mph) it was previously, while there’s a slight changeup on the battery side of things, too.

The 22-kWh pack is out and a 12-kWh battery now comes standard for 150 km (93 mi) of range. An optional 24-kWh battery stretches this to 300 km (186 mi), and can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in just over two hours using an optional onboard fast charger.

Prices start at £15,100 (US$19,000) for the Uniti One, though that figure includes a £3,500 UK Government subsidy. The first deliveries are planned for Sweden and the UK in 2020.

Source: Uniti

Nick Lavars
1 comment
Tom Lee Mullins
I think it is nice looking. It seems about the size of the Smart Fortwo but way better looking. The price seems on the high side for a vehicle of that size.
