Tesla posts a quarterly record for electric car deliveries

After having its operations impacted by the coronavirus through the early and middle parts of the year, Tesla has posted a new quarterly record for deliveries. The automaker shipped just under 140,000 cars in the third quarter of 2020, boding well for its post-pandemic recovery and smashing its previous record set last year.

Like many business around the world, Tesla had to shut down elements of its operations as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in early 2020, closing down parts of its California factory. This led to a second quarter delivery figure of 90,650, well down on the record of 112,000 set in the final quarter of 2019, and just up from its first quarter effort of 88,400.

Of the 139,300 vehicles Tesla shipped in the third quarter or 2020, 124,100 of those were Model 3 and Model Ys, while its more expensive Model S and X’s made up the remaining 15,200.

Tesla’s Model 3 makes up a majority of its sales Tesla

The promising rebound follows last month’s Battery Day, in which Tesla CEO Elon Musk presented a a 1,100-hp Model S Plaid and a new type of “tabless” battery architecture, which is hoped to lower the production costs of the company’s vehicles. Ultimately, Musk said he is confident Tesla can produce a US$25,000 electric car “about three years from now.”

Source: Tesla