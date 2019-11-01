Tomcar TX takes the UTV to special forces-grade extremes

Originally developed for Israeli special forces operatives, the Australian-designed Tomcar TX is a mil-spec brick outhouse of a UTV. In fact, it's the go-anywhere UTV you need if you want to carry another UTV across some rough terrain.

The TX series takes the UTV in a hyper-utility direction. Where others shoot for off-road fun and farming practicality, Tomcar has built these things to tow or carry at least their own weight, to survive parachute drops, to outlast anything on the market under the toughest conditions, and to be easily repairable in the field.

The series includes the TX4 4-seater (pictured), the TX3 two-seater with a large tray, and a TX5 2-seater with a smaller tray and wheelbase. All are built on welded-up steel frame chassis designs incorporating a roll cage, a huge aluminum skid tray protecting the entire underside, and adjustable four-wheel independent suspension with 14 inches of travel apiece and a huge 17 inches of ground clearance.

The TX4 has a twin cab and 4 seats Tomcar

Unlike the company's early rear wheel drive designs, the TX series has incorporated 4WD. The engine is a 1.5-liter petrol 4-cylinder making 107 horsepower and 80 lb-ft (108.5 Nm) of torque, and the team has gone with a CVT transmission. Diesel and all-electric versions also appear to be in the works.

The positioning of the heavy motor helps keep the center of mass low, enabling the TX to manage sidehill gradients over a ridiculous 60 degrees. When things get really hairy, you've got pneumatically activated locking diffs to call on, at both the front and rear axles.

The cabin is significantly friendlier in this civilian version than the poor grunts in the military get, including a full heating and air con system, power steering, a widened cabin with extra room and cushioned seats. The company says it's also working on a "upscale" version with a fully enclosed cab, "additional amenities," and nicer materials inside.

The TX series is available now, starting from US$36,500. Check out a video below.

TOMCAR TX - Spotlight Video

Source: Tomcar