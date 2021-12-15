© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

Toyota concept fleet jumpstarts BEV era and teases all-electric Lexus

By C.C. Weiss
December 14, 2021
Toyota concept fleet jumpstart...
Toyota's pickup EV sure looks like an electric interpretation of the Tacoma ... an exciting proposition for a serious Rivian R1T-fighter
Toyota's pickup EV sure looks like an electric interpretation of the Tacoma ... an exciting proposition for a serious Rivian R1T-fighter
View 24 Images
The bZ Small Crossover previews a smaller member of the bZ ("Beyond Zero") family
1/24
The bZ Small Crossover previews a smaller member of the bZ ("Beyond Zero") family
The bZ4X becomes the first modern Toyota electric vehicle, with plans for a 2022 launch
2/24
The bZ4X becomes the first modern Toyota electric vehicle, with plans for a 2022 launch
One of the more exciting concept debuts, the Compact Cruiser EV shows Toyota's intention to build an FJ-inspired electric utility vehicle
3/24
One of the more exciting concept debuts, the Compact Cruiser EV shows Toyota's intention to build an FJ-inspired electric utility vehicle
The Lexus RZ 450E is an upmarket version of the bZ4X, complete with an EV-specific spindle grille
4/24
The Lexus RZ 450E is an upmarket version of the bZ4X, complete with an EV-specific spindle grille
Toyota calls this dual-tone claw-headlamp four-wheeler simply the Small SUEV
5/24
Toyota calls this dual-tone claw-headlamp four-wheeler simply the Small SUEV
Toyota President Akio Toyoda presents the company's electric vehicle plans in a sea of concept cars
6/24
Toyota President Akio Toyoda presents the company's electric vehicle plans in a sea of concept cars
The sporty Lexus Electrified Sedan
7/24
The sporty Lexus Electrified Sedan
Toyota's electric plans run the gamut from 4x4s and pickup trucks to supercars
8/24
Toyota's electric plans run the gamut from 4x4s and pickup trucks to supercars
Lexus Electrified SUV
9/24
Lexus Electrified SUV
The Toyota "Mid Box" looks like a fun funk-machine that could make a slick electric mini-camper
10/24
The Toyota "Mid Box" looks like a fun funk-machine that could make a slick electric mini-camper
The Micro Box looks like an efficient city commuter, but probably without the camper potential of the Mid Box
11/24
The Micro Box looks like an efficient city commuter, but probably without the camper potential of the Mid Box
Toyota's presentation focused on a high-performance Lexus sports car, but it looks like the company has one planned for Toyota, too
12/24
Toyota's presentation focused on a high-performance Lexus sports car, but it looks like the company has one planned for Toyota, too
Another EV crossover ... this one codenamed Crossover EV
13/24
Another EV crossover ... this one codenamed Crossover EV
This one looks pretty sporty up front, but is still a crossover, a bZ Compact SUV
14/24
This one looks pretty sporty up front, but is still a crossover, a bZ Compact SUV
The Lexus Electrified Sport looks like the first look at that sub-2-second Lexus super-EV
15/24
The Lexus Electrified Sport looks like the first look at that sub-2-second Lexus super-EV
Toyota bZ SDN
16/24
Toyota bZ SDN
bZ Large SUV
17/24
bZ Large SUV
Toyota's pickup EV sure looks like an electric interpretation of the Tacoma ... an exciting proposition for a serious Rivian R1T-fighter
18/24
Toyota's pickup EV sure looks like an electric interpretation of the Tacoma ... an exciting proposition for a serious Rivian R1T-fighter
Shown as a concept at CES 2018, the e-Palette is another Toyota electric vehicle, a cargo- and people-moving commercial pod
19/24
Shown as a concept at CES 2018, the e-Palette is another Toyota electric vehicle, a cargo- and people-moving commercial pod
The bZ SDN looked more like a crossover in the first photo, but here we see its sedan profile
20/24
The bZ SDN looked more like a crossover in the first photo, but here we see its sedan profile
The Lexus "Electrified Sport" promises to be a highlight of Toyota's upcoming EV plans
21/24
The Lexus "Electrified Sport" promises to be a highlight of Toyota's upcoming EV plans
The Micro Box looks almost like it could be a transport pod atop an electric chassis, but we'll have to wait for more details to find out for sure
22/24
The Micro Box looks almost like it could be a transport pod atop an electric chassis, but we'll have to wait for more details to find out for sure
This picture shows the Toyota Sports EV has a removable top
23/24
This picture shows the Toyota Sports EV has a removable top
An electric Toyota pickup is on the way
24/24
An electric Toyota pickup is on the way
View gallery - 24 images

Toyota has long received criticism for dragging its feet on electric vehicles and focusing so much attention on less-favored alternatives like hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells. This week, the company looks to shed that reputation and e-turbocharge its feet in a big way, previewing an electrified future that will include EVs across the entire Lexus range and in Toyotas from mini urban commuters, to pickup trucks, to sports cars. A three-row fleet of concept cars stood as a testament to the company's EV commitment as leaders presented their Battery Strategies presentation at a media conference on Tuesday.

"An EV for you, an EV for me and an EV for everyone." If you were to take one thing away from Toyota's conference, Akio and Co. would probably want it to be that. Overloading the senses with not one, two or three concepts, but a full 16, wasn't merely Toyota's way of trying to make up for lost time but a means of showing that it plans to quickly get battery electric powertrains into a wide variety of vehicle types, both existing models and all-new series, ranging from the most basic, utilitarian Toyotas to the highest echelons of the Lexus badge. In all, it plans to roll out 30 all-electric passenger cars and commercial vehicle models by 2030.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda presents the company's electric vehicle plans in a sea of concept cars
Toyota President Akio Toyoda presents the company's electric vehicle plans in a sea of concept cars

Toyota's hand has essentially been forced – it would probably prefer "politely guided" – by rapid evolutions in consumer tastes and government regulations and initiatives. Governments worldwide are moving to cut pollution via cleaner vehicles, and consumers are beginning to push beyond merely entertaining the idea of electric cars to actively seek them out.

Toyota already has the bZ4X in the immediate pipeline and says it has begun preparing for production, which will begin by the middle of next year. Toyota will follow up with the cushier Lexus version, the RZ 450 E.

The Lexus Electrified Sport looks like the first look at that sub-2-second Lexus super-EV
The Lexus Electrified Sport looks like the first look at that sub-2-second Lexus super-EV

Lexus President Koji Sato promises that the RZ and Lexus-brand EVs in general, will go beyond mere clean, conscience-clearing zero-emissions commuting to deliver the type of quick, exhilarating ride that Lexus buyers seek out. Toyota's luxury arm will look to harness electric powertrain technology toward improving the all-around driving experience, quickening acceleration, sharpening handling and enhancing brake feel. Those efforts will culminate in a sports car that promises levels of performance not seen at Lexus since the inimitable LFA. The planned sports car will combine low-2-second acceleration with 435 miles (700 km) of cruising range, potentially achieved via solid-state batteries.

Electric technology will find even more diverse ends at Toyota, where it will underpin a full family of SUVs, an all-new FJ Cruiser-style utility vehicle, a Tacoma-like pickup, a pair of small, boxy urban vehicles, a two-door convertible, commercial vehicles and more. The pickup truck is particularly intriguing, as it appears to be a Tacoma-like midsize. The US market has seen the early beginnings of a full-size electric truck battle between the Ford F-150 Lightning, upcoming Chevy e-Silverado and Tesla Cybertruck, and Toyota's electric pickup could take on the Rivian R1T to kickstart a midsize theater of the greater e-pickup wars. We love what we've seen from Rivian, and we're eager to see how Toyota responds.

An electric Toyota pickup is on the way
An electric Toyota pickup is on the way

Toyota didn't shake out all the details (or any, really) on the myriad design studies revealed on Tuesday, but it promises that most of them are slated for debut within the next few years. The company aims to hit 3.5 million annual EV sales by 2030 and says that Lexus will have EVs in every one of its vehicle segments that same year. By 2035, plans call for BEVs to account for 100 percent of Lexus' global vehicle sales.

To put a point on how significant the 3.5-million sales figure is, Toyota stressed during a follow-up Q&A session that it's greater than the entire annual numbers for some major global automotive brands, including Daimler. In 2020, Daimler reported 2.84 million vehicles sold. At Toyota, the 3.5-million figure represents 40 percent of the 8.7 million global vehicle sales in calendar year 2020.

Toyota finally appears fully committed to all-electric vehicles, but that doesn't mean it plans to abandon other alternatives, such as hybrids and fuel cells. It intends to remain flexible and let the market decide which solution(s) it ultimately prefers, continuing to offer other lower- and zero-emissions options. Lately, it has been highlighting ongoing development work on a hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine, which could one day join BEVs, FCEVs and plug-in hybrids as another eco-friendly vehicle option.

There are virtually no details on the battalion of concept cars Toyota rolled out as decor for Tuesday's presentation, but you can get a closer look at each one in the gallery and start to develop an early impression of what Toyota's electric future has in store.

Source: Toyota

View gallery - 24 images

Tags

AutomotiveToyotaLexusElectric VehiclesBattery Electric Vehicles
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!