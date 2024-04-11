© 2024 New Atlas
Toyota debuts all-new 2025 4Runner – to a mixed response

By Aaron Turpen
April 11, 2024
Toyota has unveiled the new sixth-generation 4Runner sport utility in three formats: a standard model, a hybrid model, and a trail-ready overlanding model. Not everyone is a fan, however.

The new 4Runner takes cues from the Tundra and Tacoma pickup trucks and completes the new generation of truck-based suite of vehicles from the company. Toyota's new TNGA-F platform, which underpins most of Toyota's current-generation truck-based vehicles like the Tundra, Sequoia, and Tacoma, is also the basis for this new-generation 4Runner.

The i-Force and i-Force Max powertrains from other Toyota vehicles like the Tacoma and Highlander have now come to the 4Runner. Based on turbocharged four-cylinder engines, the i-Force series aims to improve efficiency while maintaining power outputs when compared to the outgoing V6 powerplants they replace.

The standard i-Force 2.4L turbo outputs 278 horsepower (204.5 kW) and 317 pound-feet (430 Nm) of torque. That's compared to the 270 horsepower (198.5 kW) output of the outgoing 4.0-liter V6 from the previous-generation 4Runner. The powertrain also gets two more gears, going from six to eight in a new transmission. Part-time or full-time four-wheel drive is available.

The upgraded i-Force Max powertrain combines the 2.4L turbo with a hybrid-electric design utilizing a 48-hp (36 kW) motor. The same eight-speed transmission is retuned to the upgrade in output. A 1.87-kWh nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery feeds the motor. Total system output is 326 horses (240 kW) and a muscular 465 lb ft (630.5 Nm). That's far and above the most power ever offered in a 4Runner. Four-wheel drive is also available with this hybrid powertrain.

What may be surprising to some is that 4Runner enthusiasts are not all on board with the new design. With forum posts like "RIP 4Runner" and "What is this???" online, it's clearly not popular with everyone. Most of the complaints are with the look and potentially questionable reliability for off-road use with the new powertrain. Especially the hybrid. But those of us following automotive aren't surprised at these reactions at all.

Enthusiasts are rarely happy with change. And more importantly, they don't usually buy new vehicles, thus making them largely irrelevant to new vehicle discussions. If sales numbers on similar-looking new models in Toyota's lineup are an indication of how this new design will go over, it will keep steadily exiting dealership lots into consumer hands.

Toyota, for its part, is keeping most of what made the 4Runner popular in previous variations. There are nine trim levels for the 2025 4Runner, most of which include the kind of content that made previous-gen models sell well. From the base point SR5 to the off-road TRD options and the new Trailhunter and posh Platinum setups, there's a lot of choice in the new 4Runner's options list.

Speaking of new grades, the Trailhunter model is a new 4Runner aimed towards overlanding. Meant to be a turnkey option for outdoors enthusiasts, it incorporates aftermarket items from ARB, RIGID, and others. The Trailhunter model has built-in auxiliary switches for easier accessory add-ons as well. ARB is providing Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged shock absorbers with external reservoirs and an ARB Roof Rack. Thirty-three-inch Toyo Open Country all-terrain tires and RIGID LED fog lamps are also factory-installed on the Trailhunter package. A 2400-watt AC power inverter, the i-Force Max powertrain, and other options are also standard equipment on this model.

The new Platinum grade adds a luxury-level option for the 2025 4Runner. Most of the additions are cosmetic and convenience items found as options in the Limited grade.

Technology in the 2025 Toyota 4Runner includes new user interfaces on Toyota's 8-inch or optional 14-inch multimedia touchscreens. We saw these in the Grand Highlander and other models recently. A good upgrade, though still not on par with most rivals in the industry.

The new look for the 4Runner is certainly a big change. The boxiness of the previous generation has been exaggerated, but the design is in line with the rest of Toyota's SUV and pickup truck models. I think of it as an "it grows on you" kind of look. It's abrupt at first, but settles in eventually. The new designs for Toyota's truck and SUV lineup comes from the company's Michigan-based Calty design team.

"Designing the legendary 4Runner began with identifying its unique and memorable aspects linked to fun, outdoor recreation," said Toyota's Calty Design Studio President, Kevin Hunter. "Inspired by Baja desert racing, the high lift, lean body, big tire, rugged athleticism defines the core of 4Runner’s go anywhere purpose."

Source: Toyota

