Toyota radically sharpens up its cheapest Euro hatchback for 2022

Toyota's Aygo started out as a very humble little European hatch back in 2005, then evolved in 2014 into the oddly X-faced model on sale today. But thanks to the company's European design team, it's going to look a whole lot spicier from 2022.

The cheapest car in Toyota's Euro showrooms is getting a design makeover to match and extend on the futuristic, modular, eye-catching lines of the C-HR crossover. The Aygo X Prologue looks terrific to us in these preview photos – youthful, edgy, sporty and with a hint of off-road beach buggy to it thanks to oversized arches and bigger wheels.

A wicked LED strip between headlights accentuates the sharp front end, and the black shirts under the doors rise up over the new Aygo's hips to surround a shockingly clean back window and come up over the roof. The use of black here is a terrific example of how to lighten and sharpen a form visually using nothing but color.

Given that the current models use humble, efficient one-liter engines with 0-60 mph times best measured by sundial, we can assume the performance probably won't deliver on any promise the looks might make, but then considering how most of us drive our cars most of the time, we can deal with that. Perhaps there's an electric version in the works that'll add a bit of shunt to the thing.

Forward-slanted lines make it look like it'll leap off the line – it won't, but it sure looks like it might Toyota

There's not much more info to go on as yet but we hope this one makes it to showrooms in its current form. This is a terrific design language that puts some genuine visual excitement onto the road; if Toyota can keep this thing close to the current model's UK£12,690 (US$17,700) price tag it'll be on a winner. It's unlikely to go on sale in the USA but we look forward to seeing these sell by the truckload elsewhere.

Enjoy plenty more photos in the gallery.

Source: Toyota