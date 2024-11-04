Chopped-up open-top Toyota Land Cruiser lets in the great outdoors

A chopped roof, custom rear-end, and over 50% new fabrication. The Toyota LC ROX (Recreation Open eXperience), is an open-top adventurer prototype with a proper retro appeal. It is set to make its debut at the 2024 SEMA Show in Vegas.

Toyota's Land Cruiser 250 was released a year ago and was already enjoyable, daring, and off-road competent. And now, the new one-off ROX Concept seeks to build on the long history of the Land Cruiser, which is undoubtedly Toyota's most significant and well-known adventure car.

This unique concept was created by Toyota's North American design office, Calty Design Research – which also contributed to the development of the brand-new Prado that's scheduled to go on sale later this year.

More than 50% of the car required all new fabrication and rework. The SUV's whole rear end and roof were cut apart. Custom fabrication helps make that chop appear as though it comes as stock. For a car its size, it's almost comical that the windshield is the only remaining piece of glass in this Cruiser.

To give this concept a more open-air vibe, even the stock doors were taken off and swapped for custom ‘skeleton’ doors. But don't worry, you still get a retracting soft top that helps keep the passengers shielded from the weather. Rock rails and high-clearance rocker panels add to the build's aggressive appearance and off-road capabilities.

“We asked ourselves how we could make an even more exciting experience for our Land Cruiser enthusiast but from a real product perspective,” recalls Kevin Hunter, President at Calty Design Research. “Using Land Cruiser 250 as a base, we modified the body to open it up, expanding the usability, functionality, and overall fun outdoor experience.”

It gets Heritage Orange leather upholstery Toyota

You get all weatherproof material on the inside. Both the custom SLS Nylon 3D-printed components (such as the front and rear door sills) and the Heritage Orange leather add to the ROX concept's exclusivity. The rear bed section with built-in seating is accessible via a useful midgate.

Along with the fold-forward rear seats, it also opens up to provide a ton of room for cargo. Roto-Pax holders are located on the sides of the truck bed to hold additional water and gasoline. The tailgate provides comfortable seating for two people at the back.

"The Land Cruiser ROX is a reminder of what Land Cruiser has always been, and an invitation to Land Cruiser fans who will appreciate experiencing the great outdoors in an entirely new way," says Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Division Marketing, Toyota Motor North America.

The exterior is painted a vintage Spring Green as a homage to the Land Cruiser's history. The ROX Concept has high-lift front and rear steel bumpers, a custom jerry can next to a rear spare carrier, a triple-bar roof rack and sports bar with molle panels, and enormous fenders that cover enormous tires surrounding Calty 18-inch machined billet wheels for added functionality.

“This ambitious, one-of-a-kind build, is a testament to Toyota’s commitment to pushing boundaries while staying true to the spirit of adventure that the Land Cruiser embodies,” says Tripp.

The ROX Concept elevates the already-impressive Land Cruiser. In addition to a 4-inch ride height increase over the regular Land Cruiser, Toyota equipped it with a modified TRD independent suspension. The ROX Concept's track width is increased by a full 8 inches thanks to new forged aluminum control arms at the front and rear, which gives it a much more off-road competent look.

"Open-air concepts have been a part of Land Cruisers heritage, particularly the 'topless' version," states exterior chief designer Adam Rabinowitz. The original Land Cruiser that was introduced in 1951 had a retractable top. For many years, it was Japan's version of the original Jeep. While people in other parts of the globe could order a Land Cruiser that offers an open-top experience, That unfortunately has not been the case for those in America.

Given that the ROX Concept is based on a typical Land Cruiser, it likely features the same 2.4-liter hybrid inline-four-cylinder engine, which generates 326 horsepower and 465 lb.ft of torque – which is more than enough power for any terrain.

CALTY Land Cruiser ROX - SEMA 2024 Build Episode 1 | Toyota

We don't expect Toyota to reveal a production version anytime soon. You can, however, get a peek at this beauty from November 5–8 at the annual SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. By next year, it will probably also be seen at Toyota enthusiast events across the country.

Source: Toyota