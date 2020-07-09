© 2020 New Atlas
Toyota launches new Corolla Cross crossover in Thailand, heading global

By Aaron Turpen
July 09, 2020
The Corolla Cross debuts in the Thai market, but will likely enter other Asian markets soon
Toyota Motor Thailand has unveiled a new crossover-SUV, the Corolla Cross. The new vehicle fits in the Corolla lineup as a hatchback-style crossover option that capitalizes on Corolla branding in many markets.

Using the Toyota New Global Architecture as its basis, the Corolla Cross includes Safety Sense advanced safety technologies as standard. Toyota is also offering the new Cross in standard gasoline and hybrid options, both utilizing a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive. The standard gasoline variant will be rated at 15.4 km/l (6.5 l/100km or 36 mpg) for average fuel consumption while the hybrid is expected to get 23.3 km/l (4.3 l/100km or 54 mpg) on average. It's notable that three of the four model variants are hybrids.

Although unveiled in Thailand, Toyota made it clear that the Corolla Cross will be entering other global markets as well. Which markets those would be was left to conjecture, but we can guess that these will include emerging and urbanized markets in Asia.

The design for the new Corolla Cross is very much like that of the RAV4 seen in other markets. A flat front fascia, wide grille, and sport-aimed crossover body style are the main design elements. Elements of the car that this new crossover takes its name from can be seen in the fenders and bodywork. The interior is very much like the current-generation Corolla as well.

Integral to the new Toyota Corolla Cross is the inclusion of Toyota Safety Sense technologies as standard. These include pre-collision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert with steering assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind spot management. Also integral with the new Cross are infotainment connectivity options such as Apple CarPlay and Toyota's T-Connect app-based system. A 9-inch touchscreen is standard in the Corolla Cross.

Toyota's new T-Connect service also includes services for applying for and checking on the status of an auto loan, leasing services, car rental service via Kinto, and other "New Buying Experience" services from Toyota Thailand.

The new Toyota Corolla Cross will go on sale in Thailand on July 24, with a starting price of US$31,632 (989,000 Thai baht) for the standard gasoline model and $32,592 (1,019,000 THB) for the hybrid model.

Source: Toyota Thailand

