Jaguar XJS reimagined in a 650-horsepower V12 and full carbon body

Tom Walkinshaw Racing or TWR is one of the most illustrious names in British motorsports. It’s the same brand that created the likes of the XJ220 and XJR-15 roadgoing supercars of the early 1990s. Now, with Tom's son Fergus leading the charge, the brand has made a comeback – and how!

This is the Jaguar XJS, resurrected by the newly energized TWR and equipped with a V12. It’s called the Supercat. It is a contemporary take on a timeless classic, and the outcome of TWR's partnership with some of the biggest names in motorsport, including McLaren, Ferrari, Porsche, Williams, and Renault F1.

The exterior's distinctive steel finish and sculpted appearance force you to stop and admire it. The body is the work of designer Khyzyl Saleem. "I’m very inspired by the 70s and 80s era – IMSA, Trans-Am, Group A touring cars – but also original Jaguar design – the XJR-9, XJR-15, and most importantly the XJ220," he explains.

The Supercat is entirely made of carbon fiber, resulting in a 9.3% decrease in the Super-GT's overall weight Tom Walkinshaw Racing

Revamping the grand tourer as an aggressive track car wasn't easy. TWR took the XJS's classy, long hood and ramped its muscularity up to the maximum while keeping the car's iconic roofline and dimensions intact.

The body is entirely made of carbon fiber, and sports eccentric elements like a bonnet with air vents, a front splitter that resembles a sharp katana, and quirky wheel arches. The use of carbon fiber results in a 9.3% decrease in the Super-GT car's overall weight, which now comes in at 3,538 lb (1,605 kg) as opposed to the 3,902 lb (1,770 kg) of the original Jaguar XJS.

At the back, there's a massive diffuser and a projecting ducktail spoiler. Aerodisc wheels and a side-exit exhaust complete the motorsport-inspired design.

"The original XJ-S was known for its flying buttresses, but it wasn’t a flying buttress, it didn’t function that way. So we’ve made it function," says Saleem. "Working with a Mercedes F1 aerodynamicist, the air is channeled through the buttress and across the back deck."

The Supercat sports a massive diffuser and a projecting ducktail spoiler at the back Tom Walkinshaw Racing

TWR has smoothed out the floorpan and paired it with a completely redesigned back splitter so that the Supercar is capable of handling the extra downforce. As a result, the exhaust system has been moved from the back to the side of the car. As for the wheels, it sports TWR Forged Monobloks, which measure 18 inches in front and 19 inches in back.

These design cues are reminiscent of the profile of the Jaguar XJS. The likes of that front-end logo, flying buttresses, and unique silhouette are all shared by both, and TWR upholds its longstanding association with the Jaguar brand by adhering to the design elements that set it apart.

Under all that glitz and glimmer is a 5.6-liter supercharged V12 engine that was developed in-house by the TWR engineers, which produces around 650 horsepower and 538.4 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a rear-wheel drive setup.

Official performance numbers are not available, but with what we know, the power-to-weight ratio of about 430 hp/tonne places it with the likes of the Aston Martin Vantage which goes from 0-60 mph (97 km/h) in 3.4 seconds. So it’s safe to say that the Supercat is no slouch.

The 5.6-liter supercharged V12 engine was developed in-house by TWR engineers Tom Walkinshaw Racing

The car can also be fitted with optional launch control, completely programmable traction control, and carbon ceramic disc brakes for those who like a bit more excitement on the roads. Additionally, you can also adjust the car's performance to suit various driving situations thanks to the five different driving modes.

On the inside, it's an all-leather cabin. Everything, from the door panels to the steering wheel to the dashboard, is covered in leather. Even the carbon-fiber-backed seats aren’t spared.

The cluster is a fully digital entertainment interface that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An easy-to-use toggle interface makes it simple to make changes to the steering and suspension settings.

Everything, from the door panels to the steering wheel to the dashboard, is covered in leather Tom Walkinshaw Racing

TWR is already accepting orders for the Supercat, and the Jaguar XJS-inspired model will be produced in only 88 pieces globally in remembrance of Tom Walkinshaw's historic victory with the XJR-9 at Le Mans in 1988.

The first batch of deliveries will begin in the summer of 2025 (Northern Hemisphere). It would cost you around £270,000 in the UK, which translates to around US$338,553. Any takers?

Source: TWR