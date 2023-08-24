VanCubic camper pods roll full designer RV floor plan into an empty van

Camper-in-a-box units are usually relatively compact, simple packages that can be hand-carried into the back of a van or SUV to turn it into a makeshift camper. But every once in a while someone like PlugVan develops a box that fills the full height and width of the van's cargo area like an in-vehicle tiny home, turning empty cargo van into full-size camper van.

Spanish company VanCubic has presented the latest, appointing its boxes much like a customer camper van builder would. The two plug-and-play modules fit neatly together to create an RV with living room, bunk bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. Simply roll them into the van, secure them down, and your Ford Transit work van becomes a full-blown camper van.

VanCubic has developed two individual self-contained modules that fit together inside an empty cargo van such as a Ford Transit or Fiat Ducato, L2H2-size or larger. The company says that the base van needs a minimum load floor length of 270 cm (106 in) and height of 190 cm (75 in). Both boxes roll to the van and in through the open rear doors with the help of an accompanying trolley.

The first module that loads in is the kitchen, which can be optionally equipped with bathroom amenities. Those two rooms wouldn't be our first choice for a combo, but in a camper van, sometimes you have to just squeeze everything into place and make it work. The bathroom amenities are part-time, anyway, as the optional shower cabinet features a fold-out shower pan behind a wood-slat door, allowing it to be deployed when needed and hide away the rest of the time. A portable toilet is available as an optional accessory, so VanCubic dwellers don't actually have to use it in the kitchen.

The kitchen area itself comes with a self-contained sink system plumbed to 22- or 48-liter fresh and waste water tanks, a single-burner gas cartridge stove, a countertop and an available compressor fridge. While it uses a basic cartridge stove, VanCubic integrates it into the countertop console so that it looks as clean as a traditional inbuilt stove. Trims and accents like the wood-look counter, tiled backsplash and ambient wraparound ceiling lighting feel much more upscale than the average camper box, bearing more in common with a custom conversion.

The kitchen module includes an insulated aluminum-frame structure and roof and comes complete with a sliding window door designed to line up with the van's rear side entry. The open rear wall works with the second module to create a seamless interior space.

The second module, which slides in after the kitchen to occupy the rear of the van, takes on living room and bedroom functions. The base model comes only with a foldaway 120 x 190-cm (47 x 75-in) double bed that stores against the wall. Buyers can add a sofa and fold-out dining table, a foldaway child bunk bed over the primary bed, and storage cabinets. An available privacy curtain closes the bedroom off from the kitchen, and a standard sliding door provides entry and exit through the van's rear doors.

The two modules secure to the van cabin with straps. Beyond that, they're completely self-contained with all necessary hardware built in. There's no need for vehicle modifications, and the modules are classified as cargo. After the road trip, the VanCubics can be removed and the van returned to cargo-hauling duty. Each module weighs between 300 and 350 kg (660 and 771 kg) for a maximum of 700 kg (1,543 lb).

When we saw the two individual VanCubic boxes, we assumed they'd be sold separately, but they're advertised exclusively as a package. VanCubic offers three different package levels, defined by the included equipment. The €23,990 (approx. US$26,000) flagship Premium package offers both modules fully equipped. The kitchen includes the shower compartment, 48-L water tanks, the compressor fridge, and the kitchen block with stove and sink. The living module includes the double bed, bunk bed, sofa, table and storage cabinets.

The entry-level Basic package includes the stove/sink kitchen module with 22-L water tanks, without the shower or fridge, and the living room with only the fold-out double bed for a price of €15,990 (US$17,375). The mid-level €20,990 (US$22,800) Loft package sits between those two in terms of the standard equipment included. VanCubic offers an EcoFlow power station as a simple plug-and-play solution for the integrated LED lighting and other onboard needs.

