That doesn't mean the PlugVan won't turn heads just like the ioCamper, though. Even in a nondescript corner of CMT, the PlugVan drew in hordes of attendees, most wearing some form of "what the heck is it?!" facial expression. A more polite version of that question was indeed the first thing out of our mouths when we strolled up to the rear bumper of the Peugeot Boxer rental van, a van that was all masked over to make the point that the display was not a Boxer camper van but something quite different.