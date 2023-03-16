Volkswagen previews the €25,000 people's car of the electric era

The "People's Car" company has previewed one of the world's first true everyman electric vehicles, a compact hatchback proposed at a starting price below €25K. Still a concept for now, the ID. 2all arrives as part of of Volkswagen's multi-model EV offensive, and it looks like it could be the right car at the right price. The value-loaded concept promises up to 280 miles (450 km) of range, some of the latest technologies trickled down from larger, more expensive models, and an all-new design language that exudes fun.

The ID. 2all is an attractive, little hatchback in the tradition of the Golf and Polo, offering the interior space of the former inside a 159-in-long (405-cm) body comparable to that of the latter. That differential comes thanks to the flat, compact EV packaging of the MEB Entry platform that serves as its foundation.

Sadly, the ID. 2all – we'll just call it the ID. 2 from here on out since that's the direction it's headed – isn't being designed for the US market but strictly as a European offering. It's a concept for the moment, but Volkswagen has spelt out a planned 2025 introduction for the production version.

The ID. 2 will become Volkswagen's first front-wheel-drive ID electric vehicle. The concept comes powered by a 223-hp (166-kW) electric drive with up to 280 miles of range, a respectable figure for a compact everyday driver, especially compared to the 263-mile (423-km) ID. Buzz destined to become the face of the all-electric road trip. Volkswagen expects the ID. 2 battery to charge from 10 to 80% in 20 minutes when hooked up to a DC fast charger.

The Volkswagen ID. 2all previews a production compact EV Volkswagen

The ID. 2 concept also serves as a first exploration into the new design language that will define the tenure of Andreas Mindt, who took over as VW's head of design in February.

"We are transferring the DNA of our icons into the future," Mindt says. "The ID. 2all is therefore also an homage to the Beetle, Golf and Polo."

Mindt lays out the new styling direction via three simple principles: stability, likability and excitement. The stability in this case comes largely as part of the electric architecture that paves the way for the lengthy wheelbase and short overhangs. It also finds expression in the level character line and sturdy new C-pillar.

We'd say Mindt and crew nail the likability part of the brief with the fun, round shape and happy face lit up by glowing eyes and a slight smile from the lower grille.

Excitement might be a tougher hill for a value-driven compact hatch to climb, but the ID. 2 design does hint at sportiness via components like its contrast side skirts and rear bumper. In terms of actual performance, Volkswagen estimates a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) under seven seconds and a top speed capped a hair below 100 mph (160 km/h).

Inside, the Volkswagen ID. 2all has an emphasis on digital tech and minimized design Volkswagen

The ID. 2 concept interior certainly won't be mistaken for a premium car, but it has a simple, contemporary vibe that should appeal to youthful buyers. The pared-down, neutral dashboard focuses all attention toward the glow of the 12.9-in center infotainment touchscreen and 10.9-in digital instrument panel. Physical controls are limited to the window and lock switches on the door, a few steering wheel buttons and dials, a central climate control panel, and an infotainment control wheel on the center console.

The interior also includes a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, 230-V electrical outlet, two wireless charging pads with magnetic position locking, and pedals marked with VW's playful "play" and "pause" designations. Cargo volume adjusts between 490 and 1,330 liters with help from the 40:60 split-folding rear seats and folding front passenger seat back.

In spite of the low base price, Volkswagen intends to give the ID. 2 buyer access to some of the latest available technologies. That menu includes the newest iteration of Travel Assist semi-autonomous driving, Park Assist Plus with memory function, LED matrix headlights, 3D LED taillight clusters, and ID.Light signals for the driver.

The Volkswagen ID. 2all has a panoramic glass roof Volkswagen

The production ID. 2 will be one of 10 electric vehicles Volkswagen has planned for introduction in Europe between now and 2026. Other notable pieces of that plan include the forthcoming ID.3, long-wheelbase ID. Buzz, ID.7 sedan, a compact SUV and a sub-€20,000 (US$21,200) electric car. Volkswagen in looking to offer the widest variety of electric models on the continent toward gaining an 80% electric car share in Europe.

Source: Volkswagen

