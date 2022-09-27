© 2022 New Atlas
VW's Gen.Travel autonomous EV concept features modular seating system

By Ben Coxworth
September 27, 2022
VW's Gen.Travel autonomous EV concept features modular seating system
The Gen.Travel was unveiled at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance auto show on Sept. 25th
The Gen.Travel was unveiled at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance auto show on Sept. 25th
The Gen.Travel is intended to be offered in a mobility-as-a-service model, as an alternative to short-haul flights
The Gen.Travel is intended to be offered in a mobility-as-a-service model, as an alternative to short-haul flights
The Gen.Travel in its "sleep mode" configuration
The Gen.Travel in its "sleep mode" configuration
All of the Gen.Travel's HMI (human-machine interface) elements are produced using sustainable materials
All of the Gen.Travel's HMI (human-machine interface) elements are produced using sustainable materials
The Gen.Travel is a functional prototype
The Gen.Travel is a functional prototype
The Gen.Travel was unveiled at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance auto show on Sept. 25th
The Gen.Travel was unveiled at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance auto show on Sept. 25th
In all the seating arrangements – even when the passengers are lying down – an "innovative passenger restraint system" is claimed to keep them safe
In all the seating arrangements – even when the passengers are lying down – an "innovative passenger restraint system" is claimed to keep them safe
All of the Gen.Travel's technical components are housed in its lower section, separate from the glass cabin
All of the Gen.Travel's technical components are housed in its lower section, separate from the glass cabin
If passengers are traveling in a truly self-driving car, they don't really have to stay in the traditional side-by-side, forward-facing seating position. That's where Volkswagen's Gen.Travel concept comes in, as it allows the seating to be rearranged for different types of trips.

Unveiled last weekend at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance auto show near Paris, the all-electric Gen.Travel is a functional prototype, designed to ultimately reach Level 5 autonomy. That means it could operate without any human intervention.

VW states that the four-passenger gull-wing-doored car constitutes a completely new vehicle category, "in the premium portfolio between sedan and MPV (Multi Purpose Vehicle)." It is intended to be offered in a mobility-as-a-service model, as an alternative to short-haul flights.

Few technical details have been released at this point. Instead, the automaker is promoting the Gen.Travel's unique modular seating system, which is situated within the vehicle's transparent glass cabin.

The Gen.Travel in its "sleep mode" configuration
The Gen.Travel in its "sleep mode" configuration

For instance, if the vehicle is being used for a business trip, its four seats can be positioned around a central table – because, you know … businesspeople are big on holding meetings. For overnight trips, on the other hand, two of the seats can be folded out flat to serve as beds. In this configuration, an automated lighting system triggers melatonin production to help passengers fall asleep and wake up naturally.

Finally, for family outings, the front seats can be equipped with augmented reality systems to keep children entertained. In all the seating arrangements – even when the occupants are lying down – an "innovative passenger restraint system" is claimed to keep them safe.

All of the Gen.Travel's technical components are housed in its lower section, separate from the glass cabin
All of the Gen.Travel's technical components are housed in its lower section, separate from the glass cabin

Extra comfort is provided by an active suspension eABC (electric Active Body Control) system. It calculates the vertical and lateral movements associated with acceleration, braking and cornering ahead of time, and optimizes the vehicle's trajectory and driving style accordingly. Additionally, an AI-enabled platooning system – which will allow the car to travel in a convoy with other autonomous vehicles – should help boost its range by decreasing wind drag.

Plans call for the Gen.Travel to serve as a research vehicle. Feedback from test users may influence the design of future production automobiles.

Source: Volkswagen

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

