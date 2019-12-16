© 2019 New Atlas
Automotive

VW partners with Qatar to deploy self-driving electric Kombis in 2022

By Nick Lavars
December 15, 2019
VW partners with Qatar to depl...
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz: multifunction electric people carrier points the way forward for VW
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz: multifunction electric people carrier points the way forward for VW
View 3 Images
Volkswagen hinted at some degree of self-driving capability when announcing a production version of its I.D. Buzz electric Kombi van two years ago
1/3
Volkswagen hinted at some degree of self-driving capability when announcing a production version of its I.D. Buzz electric Kombi van two years ago
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz will hit the streets of Doha in 2022
2/3
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz will hit the streets of Doha in 2022
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz: multifunction electric people carrier points the way forward for VW
3/3
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz: multifunction electric people carrier points the way forward for VW

Volkswagen hinted at some degree of self-driving capability when announcing a production version of its ID. Buzz electric Kombi van two years ago, and it now appears the Qatari capital of Doha will be among the first locales to experience these skills in full fight. The automaker has entered an agreement with the local government to deploy a self-driving electric shuttle service in the city, which will also feature self-driving trucks from VW-owned Scania.

The initiative is called Project Qatar Mobility and will involve a fleet of 35 self-driving electric ID. Buzz vans traveling along semi-fixed routes in Doha. These will transport four people at a time, while a set of 10 self-driving Scania trucks will have space onboard for 10 passengers per trip.

Volkswagen will work with the Qatar Investment Authority to setup the infrastructure for the self-driving service, which will be integrated with the city’s existing public transport network.

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz will hit the streets of Doha in 2022
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz will hit the streets of Doha in 2022

Volkswagen says the fleet will be capable of Level 4 autonomy. At this point, the vehicle is fully capable of driving itself without human assistance. If it does encounter conditions it can’t handle, it will call for human assistance. If a helping hand isn’t forthcoming, it will park itself to avoid the danger.

According to Volkswagen, testing of the vehicles will commence on closed roads in 2020, with trials to start as early as 2021. The project will go live by the “end of 2022.”

Source: Volkswagen

Tags

AutomotiveVolkswagenScaniaSelf-DrivingAutonomous VehiclesQatar
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More