Bigger, cushier monocoque mini-motorhome further reshapes US RV market

Some of the finest camper vans and motorhomes of Europe are slowly making their way to (or back to) the US market. Westfalia has been one highly visible brand reestablishing an American presence, and Wingamm has been busy carving out its own place in the market for the first time ever. After several years of market research and preparation, Wingamm launched its smallest camper, the Oasi 540.1, in the US earlier this year. It's now preparing to grow out its US lineup with a few larger RVs, including the Oasi 610 GL that boasts more space and features like a hybrid bathroom, bunk beds and a spacious front lounge.

At 213 in (540 cm) long, the Oasi 540.1 is shorter than any new US-market Mercedes-Benz Sprinter or Ford Transit camper van out there. But by installing its own wide monocoque motorhome shell on a bare Ram Promaster chassis, Wingamm is able to couple that short length with a roomier-than-average Class B+ floor plan. So the little Oasi camper van+ ends up shorter and nimbler than a Sprinter or Transit camper van on the road and in the parking lot while serving as a roomy base camp that comfortably sleeps up to four people, no pop-up roof necessary.

The next model up the line in Wingamm's US product road map is the Oasi 610 GL. Like the 540.1, the 610 GL is a Class B+ RV that splits the difference between a camper van and larger Class C or Class A motorhome. At 240 in (610 cm) long, it steps beyond the shortest Sprinter and Transit campers in total length so doesn't boast the same short, sweet maneuverability as the Oasi 540.1, but that means a stretched floor plan for added comfort and convenience.

Wingamm Oasi 610 GL floor plan Wingamm

The effect of the longer design can be felt before you even enter the 610 GL - not just from picking it up visually but because the entry door has shifted forward from the rear corner on the Oasi 540.1 to just in front of the rear axle. That's to make room for a pair of 35 x 79-in (90 x 200-cm) transverse bunk beds stacked up against the rear wall.

When traveling, the lower bunk bed can fold forward to create a partition for the rear storage garage. Accessible via the left- and right-side pass-through doors, this storage garage can carry a small motorcycle, scooter, ebike or bicycles, and an available slide-out ramp helps with loading. Of course, it can also be used for camping gear, tools or whatever else it is you need to bring.

The Wingamm 640 GL features a flexible rear that transforms from bunk room to pass-thorough garage large enough for a scooter, small motorcycle or bicycles Wingamm

Inside, directly in front of the bunk area, a large wardrobe closet with lower dresser drawer stack is set across from the bathroom. Wider than the 540.1 bathroom, the 610 GL's unit is still technically a wet bath but has a little more division between the ceramic toilet/sink area and shower, with the multi-panel translucent shower door folding out to close in the shower. So it'll be cozy, but someone could use the sink or toilet while someone else is in the shower, unlike in wet bathrooms where the toilet is essentially part of the shower floor.

A bit wider than some other wet bathrooms, the Oasi 610 GL bathroom includes a folding shower door that separates shower from vanity sink/toilet Wingamm

To the fore of the entry door, the kitchen block comes equipped with a dual-burner gas stove with hinged lid, sink and 96-L fridge/freezer. Campers enjoy plenty of space for dining, as Wingamm uses its wider body to put its own stamp on the traditional Class B front dinette. Instead of the usual front-facing two-seat bench, it installs a side-facing sofa with slight wrap, creating space for three people, plus two more on the swivel cab seats. The table can swivel and adjust to accommodate the occupants.

The primary double bed lifts away during the day, using a dual-folding mechanism to drop down above the dining area and kitchen at night. But just because it's a temporary folder doesn't mean it won't provide a comfortable night's sleep; it has a memory foam mattress atop a slatted frame for supple support.

The lounge seats five during the day, then makes way for the drop-down overhead bed at night Wingamm

The Oasi 610 GL also sets itself apart from other camper vans and small motorhomes with an underfloor heating system and central security mechanism that locks the vehicle cab doors, motorhome entry and all exterior cabinets at the push of a key fob button.

The Oasi 610 GL is still on track for a 2026 launch, and Wingamm USA announced a US$202,500 starting price this week. Wingamm's single-piece fiberglass-sandwich motorhome shell is built atop a Ram Promaster with 150-in wheelbase. The new 610 GL will be joined in 2026 by an alternative 610 floor plan and two 690 models, offering US buyers a larger variety of Wingamm models from which to choose.

Wingamm also announced this month that it has completed its very first Oasi 540.1 US customer delivery, so the brand has officially moved from "coming to America" to here and on the way to camp.

Source: Wingamm

