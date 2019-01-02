The WAND device sits outside the head, in a custom-built chassis. The team demonstrated it with a study in which rhesus macaques were trained to use a joystick to move a cursor into a box. The device learned the brain patterns that arose before the monkey's arms made a specific movement to use the joystick, then successfully began intervening with neurostimulation to delay that movement, while simultaneously recording brain activity throughout the process. To the researchers' knowledge, it's the first time a closed-loop system has been demonstrated delaying reaction time based on a neurological recording.