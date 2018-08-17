Having won the Small Satellite Mission of the Year award, the Arcsecond Space Telescope Enabling Research in Astrophysics (ASTERIA) satellite has put the icing on the cake by claiming the first exoplanet to be detected by a CubeSat. The miniature spacecraft, which is about the size of a briefcase, was able to accurately measure the transit light curve of the already known super-Earth exoplanet 55 Cancri e as it passed in front of its parent star.