Backcountry Tiny Homes installed some pet-friendly features in the Grizzly too. A catwalk joining the loft bedrooms, plus carefully placed cat holes, allows the cats to enjoy easy access to the entire home. The firm also created a "catio," or a small cat patio that the cats can access to use their litter tray and look at the world outside. The firm says that the stairs were made shallow enough to ensure the dogs could access the main bedroom loft easily even in older age. Ditto for the pet pig.