Tiny house serves as home to family of five – plus their cats, dogs, snake, and pig
The makers of the pet-friendly tiny house enjoyed the experience of building their own home so much that they launched a company called Backcountry Tiny Homes. Fittingly, the firm's latest model is also pet-centric and serves as home for a family of five and their 11 animal companions – seven cats, two dogs, a snake, and a pig.
Its porcine occupant notwithstanding, the Grizzly happily doesn't look at all like a pigsty. The home measures 30 ft (9 m)-long and is clad in stained cedar tongue and groove, with brown and green metal accenting. The interior features a walnut ceiling finish, white tongue and groove walls, and beetle kill blue pine, with vinyl floor. Judging from the photos, the home looks to be finished to a high standard.
Visitors enter into the kitchen area, which includes a full-size fridge/freezer, propane-powered four-burner cooktop, oven, microwave, and washer/dryer. Nearby lies a small living room/guest room with a sofa bed that has integrated storage and seats three.
The bathroom is adjacent and has a flushing toilet, shower, and sink.
There are two loft bedrooms in the Grizzly, one reached by storage-integrated staircase, and the other accessed by steps. Both are typical low-ceiling tiny house type bedrooms, with enough space to fit a double bed or two single beds. Additionally, a downstairs bedroom, with plenty of headroom to stand up in, also sleeps one.
Backcountry Tiny Homes installed some pet-friendly features in the Grizzly too. A catwalk joining the loft bedrooms, plus carefully placed cat holes, allows the cats to enjoy easy access to the entire home. The firm also created a "catio," or a small cat patio that the cats can access to use their litter tray and look at the world outside. The firm says that the stairs were made shallow enough to ensure the dogs could access the main bedroom loft easily even in older age. Ditto for the pet pig.
The home gets power from a standard RV hookup and is heated and cooled with a mini-split. With a total of 16 breathing beings sharing the same air, the firm spent some time on ventilation and installed an energy-efficient heat recovery ventilation unit, as well as multiple ventilation fans.
The Grizzly is offered in several versions, including a shell, a shell with basic utilities, and a fully-furnished turnkey model. We've no word on cost, but those interested can get in touch with the firm direct.
Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes
