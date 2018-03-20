Let's face it – thieves know that high-end SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga are likely to contain stuff worth stealing. The automaker's Mulliner division obviously realizes that, because it's introducing an optional biometric secure stowage unit for the vehicle.

Located in the cabin and hidden under a hinged lid, the unit consists of a high pressure die-cast aluminium locker that can only be opened using a capacitive fingerprint scanner like those found in some smartphones. It's possible to store multiple fingerprints in the scanner, meaning that more than one person can open the locker.