Camping out in the wilderness certainly isn't for everyone. Sure, there are some beautiful sights, but it can also mean battling extreme temperatures, bugs and uncomfortable sleeping conditions. The recent trend of glamping has certainly made the outdoors more appealing to some, but these luxury abodes can often entirely disassociate you from your surroundings. The solution? Bubbles. These transparent inflatable domes have been popping up all over the world and we're here to show you the most spectacular bubble hotels on the planet.