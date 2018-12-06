The Oura Ring scores highly for its looks (two designs are available), its tracking accuracy, and the quality of the mobile app that comes along with it, and we do like the way it tries to give you an overall assessment of your well-being rather than just a long list of stats. Like the Motiv ring, you use a sizing kit first to make sure it's a perfect fit, and then you can more or less forget it's there – at least until the weekly ritual of having to recharge it.