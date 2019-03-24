The G5000 Active Tourbillon is very much in the latter class. Though it boasts a tourbillon and is chronometer certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC), it's made to be extremely rugged. The manually-wound, 116-component BAT 01 Swiss-made movement has aluminum bridges for both lightweight and resilience, and the tourbillon and its case are made out of titanium and uses a barrel shape to dissipate the force of any impacts. According to the company, the material also enhances the aesthetics of the movement.