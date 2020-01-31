© 2020 New Atlas
Bicycles

Electronic box sounds the alarm on bike thieves

By Ben Coxworth
January 31, 2020
Electronic box sounds the alar...
The Abus Alarmbox is available in blue or black
The Abus Alarmbox is available in blue or black
View 1 Image
The Abus Alarmbox is available in blue or black
1/1
The Abus Alarmbox is available in blue or black

We've been seeing an increasing number of "smart" bike locks lately, most of which sound an audible alarm if messed with. So, what if you like that feature, but are otherwise happy with your "dumb" lock? Well, that's where the Alarmbox comes in.

Developed by German lock manufacturer Abus, the Alarmbox is a rectangular device that gets mounted on the bike's frame. It can also be attached to shed doors, trailers, or anything else that the user wishes to protect against theft.

It's powered by an included replaceable CR2 lithium battery, and is armed by inserting and turning an included key. Once activated, its three-dimensional motion sensor will detect any movement of the Alarmbox itself, or whatever it's attached to.

Because such movements could simply be due to the bike getting accidentally jostled, the device starts by just emitting a short warning signal. If the movements continue, however, it proceeds to sound a 100-decibel alarm for 15 seconds. It then automatically rearms itself, resounding the alarm if needed.

It's disarmed by once again inserting and turning the key.

The Abus Alarmbox should be available soon, priced at £44.99 (about US$59).

Source: Abus via Bike Radar

Tags

BicyclesAbusSecurityTheftAlarm
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More