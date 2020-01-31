Electronic box sounds the alarm on bike thieves

We've been seeing an increasing number of "smart" bike locks lately, most of which sound an audible alarm if messed with. So, what if you like that feature, but are otherwise happy with your "dumb" lock? Well, that's where the Alarmbox comes in.

Developed by German lock manufacturer Abus, the Alarmbox is a rectangular device that gets mounted on the bike's frame. It can also be attached to shed doors, trailers, or anything else that the user wishes to protect against theft.

It's powered by an included replaceable CR2 lithium battery, and is armed by inserting and turning an included key. Once activated, its three-dimensional motion sensor will detect any movement of the Alarmbox itself, or whatever it's attached to.

Because such movements could simply be due to the bike getting accidentally jostled, the device starts by just emitting a short warning signal. If the movements continue, however, it proceeds to sound a 100-decibel alarm for 15 seconds. It then automatically rearms itself, resounding the alarm if needed.

It's disarmed by once again inserting and turning the key.

The Abus Alarmbox should be available soon, priced at £44.99 (about US$59).

Source: Abus via Bike Radar