Auto-shifting 3-speed hub motor makes for smooth city riding

Chinese e-mobility outfit ADO has co-developed a hub motor with Bafang that sports 3-speed auto-shifting gears. The first model to roll with this system is the Air 30 Ultra city ride, which also comes with a 100-km battery, auto-on lights and GPS anti-theft.

Bafang actually launched a 3-speed automatic gear hub back in 2022, so we're not sure whether the hub motor at the heart of the upcoming Air 30 Ultra is a tweaked version of this or a brand new development. Either way, ADO is boasting that its city ride is "the world's first ebike featuring an internal 3-speed auto-shifting motor."

As with other auto-shifting systems, the hub motor will automatically adjust the gear ratio when the ebike reaches a certain speed – in this case moving from first to second at 13 km/h (8 mph). When the rider reaches 19 km/h (12 mph), the system ups the ante again and moves to the third gear. The 250-W motor provides this smooth pedal-assist over two power modes until the ebike reaches 25 km/h (15.5 mph).

The Air 30 Ultra is claimed to be the "world's first e-bike featuring an internal 3-speed auto-shifting motor" ADO

The hub motor also provides 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque, which should be enough to help you up slight inclines but is unlikely to help you conquer steep hills. You can look forward to responsive PAS thanks to the inclusion of a torque sensor at the bottom bracket. And the carbon belt drive makes for low-maintenance, clean and quiet city riding.

The Air 30 Ultra comes with a 370-Wh removable downtube battery – which is said to be the slimmest in the industry at 448 x 51 x 52 mm (17.6 x 2 x 2.04 in). ADO reckons it's good for up to 100 km (62 miles) of per-charge PAS riding. A 3.5-inch smart display with a USB-C port sits mid-handlebar for quick status checks on the move, while also topping up your phone.

Elsewhere, the Air 30 Ultra is built around an aluminum-alloy frame that's available in two color options. Its wheels are wrapped in 700x40c puncture-resistant tires, and stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes.

The 70-lux front and rear lights with auto activation are IPX6 waterproof for "reliable performance in any weather." The braking tail-light also boasts turn signaling, which is activated from the handlebar. A suspension seatpost is included for ride comfort. And finally, an integrated IoT module caters for real-time GPS tracking, allowing for easy bike location in busy parking spots or keeping tabs on any rides falling foul of light-fingered opportunists.

The Air 30 Ultra features a slim downtube battery that's good for up to 200 km of per-charge riding ADO

ADO has returned to Indiegogo for the fourth time to fund production and engage with potential buyers. Perks for the Air 30 Ultra currently start at HKD 12,456, which converts to around US$1,600. A Pro model is also offered, which rolls with 2-speed auto-shifting but is otherwise about the same – this flavor currently starts at HKD 10,898.

Crowdfunding campaigns always carry a risk, but ADO is well established and has successfully delivered on previous crowdfunders, so that may allay some fears. If all goes to plan with this already-funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from April. The video below has more.

ADO Air 30 Ultra | Welcome to the New Era of E-Bikes!

Source: ADO