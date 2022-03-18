Ampler Bikes rounds out G2 stealthy commuter ebikes with three new models

Following the launch of two second generation city ebikes just last week, Estonia's Ampler Bikes has now added three more members to the stealthy commuter lineup in the shape of the redesigned and upgraded Curt, Stellar and Stout.

The three new additions to the G2 family follow the same stealthy non-ebike aesthetic of the recently announced Juna and Axel. First up is the company's lightest ebike at 14.4 kg (31.7 lb), the Curt.

This model features a 250-W rear-hub motor for 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of torque and up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), in line with European regulations, with a torque sensor in the bottom bracket measuring the force at the pedal for smoother acceleration. This model can be optioned as a low-maintenance single-speed Gates Carbon belt drive ride or with a Shimano Deore 11-speed chain drive.

It comes with the same 336-Wh frame-integrated battery as the Juna and Axel for around 70 km (43.5 miles) of average real-world per-charge range, though as mentioned in our previous coverage, up to 100 km is reckoned possible.

The top tube is home to the same neat display for checking ride and ebike stats at a glance, as well as the power button on the underside of the top tube that's also used to change power level and control lighting.

Rather than mount the rear light to the aluminum alloy frame or fender, the Curt has a funky four-strip of LEDs integrated into the seat post. The front light doesn't bother with such stealth tactics though and is simply attached to the top of the carbon fork.

Rounding out the key specs are a flat bar handlebar for a forward-riding, sporty stance, hydraulic disc braking, 40-mm-wide Panaracer puncture-resistant road tires and built-in Bluetooth for pairing with a smartphone running a companion mobile app, in addition to GSM and GPS for remote tracking.

The Curt is hand-assembled at the company's facility in Estonia, and is available is three frame sizes for riders between 1.6 and 1.98 m (5.25 - 6.49 ft) in height. This model has a price tag of €3,190 (about US$3,500).

The Stellar is available with chain drive only and comes with a 9-speed derailleur Ampler Bikes

Like the Juna announced last week, the Stellar model features a low-step frame with an upright geometry, though weighs in a little heavier at 17.7 kg (39 lb).

Elsewhere, it's a similar story to the Curt but without the Gates belt drive option and with a 9-speed derailleur instead of 11, and the rear light is mounted on the rear fender. This model also comes with an aluminum fork, rides on Continental Top Contact II tires and has a wider Ampler Full Comfort handlebar.

The Stellar comes in two frame size options and is priced at €2,790 (~US$3,000).

The Stout's 250-W rear-hub motor offers pedal assist up to 25 km/h via a precision torque sensor Ampler Bikes

The final member of team G2 is essentially a step-over version of the Stellar, with its two frame options designed to accommodate riders between 1.7 and 2 m (5.5 - 6.56 ft) in height, compared to 1.6 to 1.85 m (5.25 - 6 ft) for the low-step model. It's also priced the same, at €2,790.

In the video below, company CEO and co-founder Ardo Kaurit introduces the three new members of the G2 ebike family.

Product pages: Curt, Stellar, Stout