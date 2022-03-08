Ampler Bikes takes to the street with second generation stealth ebikes

Cycling to where you need to be with some electric motor assist is proving popular among commuters, but not everyone appreciates the bulked out look common to many ebikes. Estonia's Ampler Bikes has just announced two lightweight city rides that have the stealthy look of non-electric bikes.

Ampler says that it's essentially gone back to the drawing board and started afresh for its second generation ebikes, reworking or redesigning most of the components and technology that make up these lightweight stealth city rides. For the moment, Ampler has detailed two models from its 2022 range but more are on the way.

First up is the 16.5-kg (36.3-lb) Ampler Juna, which features a low-step aluminum alloy frame to make it accessible for more riders – with two sizes available for users ranging in height from 150 to 174 cm (59 to 68.5 in). Riders of this ebike adopt a relaxed, upright stance.

The top bar is home to an integrated display that shows key metrics like remaining charge and cycling speed, and is controlled by a multifunction power button located under the tube for ease of access and to maintain the ebike's clean look.

The 2022 Juna and Axel models sport a Gates Carbon belt drive and Ampler's own 250-W rear-hub motor Ampler Bikes

The proprietary 250-W rear hub motor produces 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of torque and offers a top pedal-assist speed of up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), in line with European regulations, and is reported to dynamically double user input at the pedals courtesy of a torque sensor. And maintenance tasks are kept to a minimum thanks to the single-speed Juna sporting a Gates Carbon belt-drive.

The 336-Wh battery is integrated in the downtube, and is removable but only really to meet servicing needs. Riders can expect a real-world average per-charge range of 70 km (43.5 miles), though up to 100 km is possible.

Rounding out the key specs are 27.5-inch wheels wrapped in puncture-resistant Continental tires, hydraulic disc braking, included fenders and integrated LED lighting, and buyers can option in a rear carrier rack too.

Interestingly, all of Ampler's new ebikes will come with a mobile connection for GPS tracking, remote lock/unlock and deep dives into stats via a smartphone app.

The Axel features 27.5-inch wheels with Continental puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic disc braking and integrated LED lighting (with the rear module also serving as a brake light) Ampler Bikes

The Ampler Axel shares much of the same feature set as the Juna, but is slightly lighter at 16.3 kg (35.9 lb), has a step-over frame in medium or large for rider heights between 172 and 200 cm (67.7 to 78.7 in) and offers a more aggressive lean-forward riding stance.

Either model will cost you €2,590 (about US$2,820), which makes them pricier than the recently-announced Babymaker II but nowhere near a Ducati road bike. The video below starts with a factory tour, and then showcases the new ebike additions.

Take Your Commuting to the Next Level: Meet The New Generation of Ampler E-bikes. Part 1/2

Product pages: Juna, Axel