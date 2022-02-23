Babymaker stealth ebike gains bigger battery for second generation

Back in early 2020, San Diego's FLX Bike hit crowdfunding platform Indiegogo with a sleek ebike with a name that immediately stuck in the mind. The Babymaker campaign went on to raise over US$13 million, and the city ride has now entered its second generation.

The Babymaker II looks pretty much the same as the first generation at first glance, with a 6061 aluminum alloy frame that has the appearance of a regular roadbike. This is available in small/medium or medium/large variants and cables are routed internally for a clean look. Total weight, including the battery, is reported to be 35 lb (15.8 kg).

The biggest upgrade on the original is in the battery department, with the new model rocking a 36-V/10-Ah Li-ion battery for between 20 and 70 miles (32-112.6 km) of per-charge range, representing a 40 percent capacity increase over the original. That Samsung battery is hidden within the downtube and can be removed, though that should only really be undertaken for maintenance purposes.

The Babymaker II features a 350-W geared rear-hub motor and Gates Carbon belt drive FLX Bike

The city ebike comes with an Aikema 350-W geared rear-hub motor with a peak output of 500 watts, for five levels of pedal assist up to a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) using a cadence sensor. FLX has ditched the chain drive option of old to offer the Babymaker II with a maintenance-free, clean Gates Carbon belt drive only.

Riders are treated to a wider flat handlebar than the first edition, which is home to a Fitbit-like smart LCD display that shows ride info like battery status, speed and pedal assist level. Stopping power comes from Magura MT30 hydraulic disc brakes, and the ebike rolls on 28-inch rims wrapped in Kenda 700x28c Presta Valve tires.

FLX Bike reports that the first batch of white Babymaker II stealth ebikes are already in production at a facility in Detroit, with different color options coming later in the year. To celebrate the Twoday launch yesterday, the list price is $2,222 – but significant discounts are available from the online store.

Product page: Babymaker II