© 2025 New Atlas
Bicycles

Ampler introduces USB-C charging to top up your ebike like a laptop

By Paul Ridden
April 08, 2025
Ampler introduces USB-C charging to top up your ebike like a laptop
"Thanks to USB-C charging built directly into the frame, riders can top up their e-bike using a standard 140-W laptop charger – the same one used for their phone or computer"
"Thanks to USB-C charging built directly into the frame, riders can top up their e-bike using a standard 140-W laptop charger – the same one used for their phone or computer"
View 6 Images
"Thanks to USB-C charging built directly into the frame, riders can top up their e-bike using a standard 140-W laptop charger – the same one used for their phone or computer"
1/6
"Thanks to USB-C charging built directly into the frame, riders can top up their e-bike using a standard 140-W laptop charger – the same one used for their phone or computer"
The Nova Series ebikes with USB-C charging is made up of two models: the Nova and Nova Pro, both available with high-step and mid-step frames
2/6
The Nova Series ebikes with USB-C charging is made up of two models: the Nova and Nova Pro, both available with high-step and mid-step frames
The Nova tips the scales at 17.7 kg, while the Nova Pro starts from 16.6 kg
3/6
The Nova tips the scales at 17.7 kg, while the Nova Pro starts from 16.6 kg
The Nova and Nova Pro feature a hub motor that peaks at 400 watts, and a 100-km battery
4/6
The Nova and Nova Pro feature a hub motor that peaks at 400 watts, and a 100-km battery
A rear rack is included with the Nova Pro (optional with the Nova), and can accommodate accessories like child seating
5/6
A rear rack is included with the Nova Pro (optional with the Nova), and can accommodate accessories like child seating
"With Nova, Ampler continues to deliver on its promise of 'electric boost, natural feel' while placing new emphasis on accessibility, repairability, and style"
6/6
"With Nova, Ampler continues to deliver on its promise of 'electric boost, natural feel' while placing new emphasis on accessibility, repairability, and style"
View gallery - 6 images

Until now, ebike riders would have to juice up their steeds using a charger supplied by the seller. Ampler has just announced the Nova series, with a USB-C port for top-ups using a power brick you may already charge your laptop with.

Estonia's Ampler Bikes is staking its claim for launching the first ebike with USB-C charging chops. In fact, the Nova series is made up of two models: the Nova and Nova Pro. Each model sports a USB-C port to the side of the seat tube, for plugging in a 140-W power brick.

"These bikes will be a key player in reducing charger e-waste in the mobility space," said the company in a press statement. "This forward-thinking approach aligns with the upcoming EU directive mandating USB-C charging for electronic devices starting January 2026, helping to tackle the 11,000 tonnes of e-waste generated annually from unused chargers."

"With Nova, Ampler continues to deliver on its promise of 'electric boost, natural feel' while placing new emphasis on accessibility, repairability, and style"
"With Nova, Ampler continues to deliver on its promise of 'electric boost, natural feel' while placing new emphasis on accessibility, repairability, and style"

If you don't already have one of those juicing up gadgetry like laptops, then Ampler will sell you one separately. That's right, a charger is an optional extra. The PD port is reckoned capable of fully charging either bike's non-removable 336-Wh battery in just 3 hours. That's a modest capacity for ebikes these days, but the company reckons you'll get up to 100 km (62 miles) of pedal-assist at lowest power mode and in ideal riding conditions.

The rear hub motor is the same for each member of the Nova family, a 250-W unit that peaks at 400 watts, produces 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of torque and provides assistance up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) – in line with the European market that these ebikes will ride in. Users can also expect a natural, responsive feel from the motor thanks to the torque sensor in the bottom bracket.

The Nova model is available with a high- or mid-step 6061 alloy frame, a 9-speed MicroShift drivetrain, 27.5-inch wheels wearing Continental rubber, Alhonga hydraulic disc braking, integrated lighting and the option of a rear rack and trailer hitch. The whole shebang tips the scales at 17.7 kg (39 lb). This bike carries a €2,990 price tag (which converts to about US$3,245, though we've no official word on availability outside of Europe).

The Nova Series ebikes with USB-C charging is made up of two models: the Nova and Nova Pro, both available with high-step and mid-step frames
The Nova Series ebikes with USB-C charging is made up of two models: the Nova and Nova Pro, both available with high-step and mid-step frames

The Pro variant separates itself from the standard version with more premium componentry. This shapes up as Shimano Deore 10-speed shifting or a belt-driven single-speed Gates setup, 28-inch wheels wrapped in better Continental tires, Shimano Deore brakes, a shock absorbing handlebar, and an included rear rack. The riding stance is reported to encourage an active position rather than upright, and bike weight starts at 16.6 kg (36.6 lb). This one is priced at €3,490 (US$3,790).

Shipping of the first batch is expected to start from June. The video below has more.

Meet Ampler Nova: the first e-bike with USB-C charging

Product pages: Nova, Nova Pro

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assistedUSB Type C
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!