Ampler introduces USB-C charging to top up your ebike like a laptop

Until now, ebike riders would have to juice up their steeds using a charger supplied by the seller. Ampler has just announced the Nova series, with a USB-C port for top-ups using a power brick you may already charge your laptop with.

Estonia's Ampler Bikes is staking its claim for launching the first ebike with USB-C charging chops. In fact, the Nova series is made up of two models: the Nova and Nova Pro. Each model sports a USB-C port to the side of the seat tube, for plugging in a 140-W power brick.

"These bikes will be a key player in reducing charger e-waste in the mobility space," said the company in a press statement. "This forward-thinking approach aligns with the upcoming EU directive mandating USB-C charging for electronic devices starting January 2026, helping to tackle the 11,000 tonnes of e-waste generated annually from unused chargers."

"With Nova, Ampler continues to deliver on its promise of 'electric boost, natural feel' while placing new emphasis on accessibility, repairability, and style" Ampler

If you don't already have one of those juicing up gadgetry like laptops, then Ampler will sell you one separately. That's right, a charger is an optional extra. The PD port is reckoned capable of fully charging either bike's non-removable 336-Wh battery in just 3 hours. That's a modest capacity for ebikes these days, but the company reckons you'll get up to 100 km (62 miles) of pedal-assist at lowest power mode and in ideal riding conditions.

The rear hub motor is the same for each member of the Nova family, a 250-W unit that peaks at 400 watts, produces 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of torque and provides assistance up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) – in line with the European market that these ebikes will ride in. Users can also expect a natural, responsive feel from the motor thanks to the torque sensor in the bottom bracket.

The Nova model is available with a high- or mid-step 6061 alloy frame, a 9-speed MicroShift drivetrain, 27.5-inch wheels wearing Continental rubber, Alhonga hydraulic disc braking, integrated lighting and the option of a rear rack and trailer hitch. The whole shebang tips the scales at 17.7 kg (39 lb). This bike carries a €2,990 price tag (which converts to about US$3,245, though we've no official word on availability outside of Europe).

The Nova Series ebikes with USB-C charging is made up of two models: the Nova and Nova Pro, both available with high-step and mid-step frames Ampler

The Pro variant separates itself from the standard version with more premium componentry. This shapes up as Shimano Deore 10-speed shifting or a belt-driven single-speed Gates setup, 28-inch wheels wrapped in better Continental tires, Shimano Deore brakes, a shock absorbing handlebar, and an included rear rack. The riding stance is reported to encourage an active position rather than upright, and bike weight starts at 16.6 kg (36.6 lb). This one is priced at €3,490 (US$3,790).

Shipping of the first batch is expected to start from June. The video below has more.

Meet Ampler Nova: the first e-bike with USB-C charging

