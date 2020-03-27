Ankr is designed to be an anchor for bike locks

If you regularly park your bike in the same general location and need something to lock it up to, it can be frustrating to always be searching for an available signpost or whatnot. Hiplok's new Ankr is made to help, serving as a semi-permanent locking point.

The device consists of a hardened steel cylindrical outer case, a rotating inner sleeve, and a rubber end cap that keeps the bike's paint from getting scratched.

For the initial installation, users start by drilling four holes into a masonry or concrete wall, floor or other structure. They then mount the outer case onto those holes, using four included long screws. After an adhesive-backed O-ring spacer is inserted into the case, the inner sleeve is also inserted and attached utilizing an Allen key. Finally, the end cap is pressed into place.

The Ankr can be mounted vertically or horizontally Hiplok

When users subsequently wish to lock up their bike, they just spin the sleeve around to provide a clear passage through the Ankr, then run their cable-, chain- or U-lock through it. As long as such a lock is in place, the sleeve can't be removed, so thieves can't access the wall-mounting screws.

Should users later wish to relocate the Ankr, though, they just pull out the lock, pull out the sleeve, and unscrew the whole thing.

According to Hiplok, the device has been awarded Gold Level Security for both bicycles and motorbikes by security product testing group Sold Secure – that rating doesn't apply if it's mounted on a wooden structure, however. Wherever you might want to put it, the Ankr is available now via the Source link below, priced at US$89.99.

And Hiplok, by the way, is no stranger to unique bike-locking solutions. Some of its earlier products have included the original waist-worn Hiplok, the zip-tie-like Z Lok, and the wall-mounted, frame-clasping Airlok.

Source: Hiplok

